MADISON — University of Wisconsin Extended Campus, in partnership with several University of Wisconsin System campuses, will offer two new online Master of Science degrees in Applied Biotechnology and Information Technology Management, starting in January 2020.
Applications now are being accepted for the degree programs, which recently were accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.
“We’re thrilled to receive accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission for the Applied Biotechnology and IT Management programs,” said Aaron Brower, executive director of University of Wisconsin Extended Campus. “This milestone reinforces our mission of extending high-quality, professional, continuing, and lifelong learning to the people of Wisconsin and beyond.”
The degree programs were designed with input from industry leaders in both the biotechnology and IT fields, and each features a rigorous, multidisciplinary curriculum.
“These new programs demonstrate again how the UW System meets Wisconsin’s needs,” said Ray Cross, president of the University of Wisconsin System. “Students can get degrees in high-demand fields when and how they want to, giving employers access to additional talent.”
The UW Master of Science in Applied Biotechnology will prepare students for a variety of roles within biotechnology, filling a growing need for professionals who grasp the science; understand the industry and diversity of the market; and have the business acumen to help their organizations achieve success.
Students of the Applied Biotechnology degree program will graduate with an understanding of the principles and techniques of biotechnology, in addition to skills in organizational leadership, ethics, intellectual property and patents, communication, product development, quality control, and regulatory and compliance practices.
Students will choose one or more specialization tracks: Quality Assurance and Compliance, Business Management, or Research and Development. The master’s in Applied Biotechnology will be offered in partnership with UW-Green Bay, UW-Madison, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Parkside, UW-Platteville, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Whitewater.
“Biotechnology is booming,” Brower said. “Wisconsin has seen its share of that growth, being the home to 75 biomanufacturing companies and internationally recognized for its leadership in biotech research.”
The UW Master of Science in Information Technology Management balances technical IT coursework with business and managerial topics, teaching core competencies that will help students succeed in advanced IT management and leadership roles.
Students will learn business fundamentals such as IT operations, project management, ethics, regulatory compliance, and communication, as well as continue to advance their IT knowledge through coursework in data science, cloud computing, enterprise security and enterprise applications.
Graduates of the program will gain a deeper understanding of IT as an organizational function and be equipped with the skills required to strategize, plan, and lead IT projects in any industry.
The master’s in IT Management will be offered in partnership with UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Parkside, UW-Stevens Point, and UW-Superior.
“In Wisconsin, demand for IT managers is above the national average and employers see a shortage of professionals to meet that demand,” said George Kroeninger, Associate Dean, Program Development, of UW Extended Campus.
“This online degree program serves to fill that gap and expand educational opportunity for residents of Wisconsin and beyond.”
Admission to both of the online programs will require a bachelor’s degree with prerequisite coursework. Aptitude tests such as the GMAT and GRE are not required.
The programs feature a flat-rate tuition that compares favorably to competing graduate programs. Like other collaborative online University of Wisconsin programs, students will pay the same tuition whether they live in Wisconsin or out of state.
Graduates of both programs will find a strong career outlook. Job growth in Wisconsin-based bioscience firms has outpaced the national average since 2014, according to the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, a leading trade group.
Growth also looks promising for IT management. In Wisconsin, the field can expect to see nearly a 7 percent increase (2,100 jobs) between 2018 and 2028, according to Emsi, a top source for labor market analytics.
“We’re looking forward to admitting the first students of these online master’s programs,” Brower said. “The future is bright for both industries, and we’re proud to play a part in shaping the leaders in these fields.”
The UW Master of Science degree programs in Applied Biotechnology and IT Management join a growing array of flexible, online, degree, and certificate programs designed for adult learners, and is offered in collaboration with UW Extended Campus and UW System campus partners.
Prospective students seeking more information about the programs are encouraged to download a degree guide at appliedbiotechnology.wisconsin.edu or itmanagement.wisconsin.edu.
To speak with an enrollment adviser, call 1-(608)-262-2011 or 1-877-895-3276 or email learn@uwex.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.