MADISON — UW Health is now conducting an average of 6,000 video telehealth visits per week, after steady increases over the past three months of the COVID-19 response. This week, UW Health also will be re-opening several primary care clinics, following CDC guidelines and expanding the options for patients to get their care from us. As our community responds to COVID-19, it is important that people not put off their care. At UW Health, we have significantly expanded our telehealth capacity as a convenience for many patients during COVID and into the future.
For those that do require in-person visits, we are safely re-opening many clinics, including the local primary care clinics listed as follows.
UW Health Primary Care Clinics reopening this week: Northeast (Madison) Monday, June 1; Belleville, Tuesday, June 2; Mount Horeb, Wednesday, June 3; Fort Atkinson, Thursday, June 4; Oregon, Friday, June 5; Cross Plains staff will operate out of Mount Horeb Clinic Wednesday, June 3 (afternoon). While primary care clinics are in the process of reopening, certain services like billing, financial counseling and medical record assistance continue to be offered remotely and not on site.
UW Health is taking steps to ensure everyone’s safety and will be closely monitoring the volume of people coming through the doors of our clinics. Staff have made changes to their workflows and facilities to promote physical distancing, including:
• Screening patients and employees at the entrances.
• Minimizing time in the waiting room by having patients waiting in their rooms or cars.
• Altering check-in, check-out processes
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.