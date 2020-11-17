MADISON — With the surge in COVID-19 case in Wisconsin, more individuals are faced with the prospect of quarantining due to a COVID-19 exposure.
Quarantining is an important tool in containing spread of the disease, and UW Health officials want to share some recommendations on how to effectively quarantine.
First, it is important to understand the different between quarantining and isolating. Quarantining often is recommended in cases where individuals might have been exposed to the virus.
Isolating is recommended when someone has a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and they must stay away from others, even at home. Quarantining is recommended for 14 days because symptoms might appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
While quarantining:
• Stay home as much as possible; do not travel
• Do not go to work or school
• Do not use public transportation, ride-sharing or taxis
• Monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever (100.4 or higher), cough, shortness of breath
• Wash hands frequently
• Postpone all non-essential medical appointments until quarantine is over
• Wear a face covering if in contact with people who live outside your household
• If possible, stay away from people who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19
It also is important to understand Centers for Disease Control guidelines for isolating. In addition to the above, stay away from household members who do not have COVID-19.
Health officials recommend isolating at least 10 days after symptoms first appear and for 24 hours with no fever (with other symptoms improving.) If you do not have symptoms but tested positive, you should remain in isolation for at least 10 days after your test date.
