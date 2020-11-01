MADISON — UW Health officials want patients and the community to know that current visitor restrictions at hospitals and clinics are an important part of their response to the significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the community and throughout Wisconsin.
With case levels at all-time highs, the following restrictions are important to:
• Limit interactions and preserve physical distancing to combat spread of the virus.
• Ensure that patients, many of whom are at elevated risk, are not put in a position where they could be exposed.
• Limit the exposures of staff, protecting physicians' ability to provide care to the community at this critical time.
• Help preserve supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and equipment.
As this current surge in cases began, UW Health joined other local hospitals in reinstating restrictions on visitors accompanying patients to hospitals and clinics. Adult patients are not allowed any visitors or accompanying persons either in inpatient or outpatient appointments with limited exceptions. Pediatric patients still are allowed primary support persons.
It is important to understand that this policy is not meant just for people wanting to visit friends or family while they are in the hospital. It means adult patients, in almost all cases, cannot bring family or friends with them to their appointments.
“These are very difficult decisions that we do not take lightly,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health chief quality officer. "This is a once-in-a-century pandemic, and we need to keep our staff and community safe. Limiting visitors is a way to reduce the spread."
While visitor restrictions can be difficult on patients and families, UW Health has worked to increase access to video conferences and other options to keep loved ones informed and connected while they receive their care.
