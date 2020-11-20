MADISON — Deer hunting is a longstanding tradition for many Wisconsinites, however with the surge of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, UW Health officials want to stress that the season, which runs from Nov. 21-29, needs to look different this year.

The same COVID-19 safety measures apply; socially distancing and washing your hands is crucial to reducing your risk of getting the virus. Groups are strongly discouraged. If you plan to be within six feet of someone who does not live in your household, even outdoors, you should wear a mask. This reduces the risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19. If you cannot hunt without adhering to these guidelines, you are at a greater risk of getting the virus. “Hunting is a great experience for many Wisconsinites. Hunting alone or distanced from others could work, but often deer hunting involves group gatherings and staying overnight in cabins with people outside your household,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health chief quality officer. “We just can’t do that this year. The risk of transmission of COVID-19 is too great and gatherings like this often result in an increase of COVID-19 cases.”

ospitalizations and deaths.”

Load comments