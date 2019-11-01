MADISON — Analysts believe that the U. S. science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) workforce suffers from a lack of adequately trained and diverse professionals.
While recent educational research and reforms have aimed to improve college and university graduation rates as students move through college and into STEM careers, little work has explored the career pathways of undergraduate student service members and veterans (SSM/V), a group of students poised to expand and diversify the workforce through their increased college attendance, advanced technical, collaborative, and leadership skills, and diverse backgrounds and experiences.
Despite these students’ potential, they face a number of sociocultural, health-related, and financial obstacles in higher education that educators and scholars still are struggling to understand.
To meet these challenges, this three-year, mixed methods research study based at the University of Wisconsin-Madison explores links between Wisconsin SSM/V experiences in college and these students’ networks of social support both on and off campus. Using surveys and interviews of these students and the student service coordinators at UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Stout and UW-Whitewater, we are looking to increase our understanding of the social network characteristics of SSM/V and how these characteristics connect with persistence along academic and workforce pathways.
We also will look at results with the goal of advancing knowledge about other important factors linked to SSM/V STEM persistence as well as how administrators, educators, and their higher educational institutions might better support these students on their pathways from college into the workforce.
This research is supported by the National Science Foundation’s EHR Core Research (ECR) program, which emphasizes fundamental STEM education research that generates foundational knowledge in the field in critical areas that are essential, broad and enduring. The program supports the accumulation of robust evidence to inform efforts to understand, build theory to explain, and suggest interventions and innovations to address persistent challenges in STEM interest, education, learning and participation.
