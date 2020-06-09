MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System recently announced the selection of the 2021-22 Wisconsin Teaching Fellows & Scholars Program participants.
The program provides UW faculty and teaching academic staff a unique opportunity to collaborate with other exceptional teachers from across the UW System and from various disciplines. In addition to discussing influential literature, participants are guided through systematic research focused on improving student learning through a Scholarship of Teaching and Learning (SoTL) project, the 20th year of using this format.
Program participants come from all of the System’s 13 universities with the exception of UW-Madison, and with one participant from UW Extended Campus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the year-long program that usually begins in May will be postponed until Spring 2021.
These 26 interdisciplinary faculty and lecturers, however, will meet this summer in an interim online Community of Practice, which will include a review of online instruction amid the pandemic. The program and summer session will be co-directed and facilitated by Heather Pelzel, associate professor of Biological Sciences at UW-Whitewater, and Alison Staudinger, associate professor of Democracy and Justice Studies, Women’s and Gender Studies, and Political Science at UW-Green Bay. Both are alumni of the program.
The Wisconsin Teaching Fellows & Scholars Program is one of three programs offered by the UW System’s Office of Professional and Instructional Development (OPID). OPID supports UW System's 13 Centers for Teaching and Learning in fostering a culture of teaching and learning excellence in Wisconsin.
Together they offer professional development programs that ensure student learning in face-to-face, online and blended learning environments. Fay Akindes is OPID director.
All three of OPID's programs – Spring Conference on Teaching and Learning, Faculty College, and Wisconsin Teaching Fellows & Scholars – have been postponed until Spring 2021.
The 2021-22 Wisconsin Teaching Fellows & Scholars are:
• Amy Lane, UW Extended Campus, Instructional Design
• Bryan Brown, UW-Eau Claire, Communication Sciences and Disorders
• Matt Evans, UW-Eau Claire, Physics and Astronomy
• Dinesh Yadav, UW-Green Bay, Theatre
• Jessica Van Slooten, UW-Green Bay, English, Writing Foundations, Women's & Gender Studies
• Hongying Xu, UW-La Crosse, Second Language Acquisition and Foreign Language Pedagogy
• Rebekah Fowler, UW-La Crosse, Literature
• Ali Gattoni, UW-Milwaukee, Communication
• Sarah Riforgiate, UW-Milwaukee, Communication
• Ashay Desai, UW Oshkosh, Management
• Don Hones, UW Oshkosh, Second Language Education/Multicultural Education
• Ekundayo Akinlade, UW-Parkside, Management and Human Resources
• Misti Bradford, UW-Parkside, Costume Design
• Andrey Ivanov, UW-Platteville, History
• Chelsea Lancelle, UW-Platteville, Geology
• Tyler Ostergaard, UW-Platteville, Art History
• Bidhan Roy, UW-Platteville, Mechanical Engineering
• Desiree Wiesen-Martin, UW-River Falls, Criminology
• Greg Kerkvliet, UW-River Falls, Rhetoric and Composition
• Steven Johnson , UW-Stevens Point, Physical Therapy
• Keith Gilland, UW-Stout, Ecology/Environmental Science
• Leni Marshall, UW-Stout, Composition, Literature, and Intercultural Agility
• Nicholle Schuelke, UW-Superior, Education
• Praopan Pratoomchat, UW-Superior, Economics
• Ken Brosky, UW-Whitewater, English
• Nadine Kriska, UW-Whitewater, Biology.
