WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross and Regent President Andrew S. Petersen will join UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson and Fiscal and Economic Research Center (FERC) faculty and students to announce the findings of UW-Whitewater’s new Economic Impact Report as part of the System’s All In Wisconsin tour on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
The event will take place at UW-Whitewater, 228 Wyman Mall, Whitewater, in University Center, room 262.
At the news conference, FERC faculty and students will provide a brief presentation on the economic impact of UW-Whitewater, and Presidents Petersen and Cross will talk about the collective impact of the UW System and how investments and partnerships are key to meeting the state’s needs.
The announcement will be preceded by an All In Wisconsin breakfast with community and business leaders to discuss partnerships with the UW that benefit southern Wisconsin. It also will be part of the agenda for the UW System Board of Regents meeting taking place on Dec. 5 and 6.
It is the ninth campus highlighted on the eighth stop in a series of All In Wisconsin events held at UW System campuses this fall.
