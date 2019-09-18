WHITEWATER — There is never a dull moment in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music, and October is filled with faculty and guest artists concerts.
The performances will be held in the Light Recital Hall and feature guest artists Mary Stolper, flutist; ~Nois, saxophone quartet, with the faculty concerts by UW-Whitewater Piano Trio, Carol Rosing, bassoon, Whitewater Symphony and Chamber Orchestras.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling (262) 472-2222, going online to tickets.uww.edu, visiting the Greenhill Center box office or information services desk in the University Center.
Guest artist Mary Stolper, flute, will perform in Light Recital Hall on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Stolper, principal flutist of the Grant Park Symphony, and MyungHee Chung, pianist, perform the 19th and 20th Century favorites from flute repertoire. Tickets are $10.50 adults, $8.50 over 65 and under 18; and $6 for UW-Whitewater students.
UW-Whitewater Piano Trio performs in Light Recital Hall Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The Piano Trio includes: Leanne League, violin; Benjamin Whitcomb, cello; and MyungHee Chung, piano, performing romantic masterpieces: the famous Felix Medelssohn “Piano Trio No.1 in D minor, Op. 49” and the lush and rhythmic “Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15” by Bedřich Smetana.
Tickets are $10.50 adults, $8.50 over 65 and under 18, and $6 UW-Whitewater students.
Faculty Concert of Carol Rosing, bassoon with MyungHee Chung, piano will be held on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall. Audiences can enjoy an evening of easy listening as they are serenaded by the warm and luscious sounds of the bassoon. Bassoonist Carol Rosing and pianist MyungHee Chung will perform some of the most romantic and enjoyable music in the bassoon repertoire: Oleg Miroshnikov’s “Scherzo,” “Impromptu” by Reinhold Gliere, Gustave Schreck’s “Sonate,” “Romance” by Edward Elgar and Ferdinand David’s “Concertino in B-flat Major.” For an added treat, they will be entertained with an arrangement of two Joplin rags, which will be performed on an instrument rarely seen or heard, the contrabassoon.
Tickets are $10.50 adults, $8.50 over 65 and under 18, and $6 for UW-Whitewater students.
Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra will perform in Young Auditorium on Oct. 18 at 7:30 pm. The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra in their first concert will feature Beethoven's “Symphony No. 5” and Mussorgsky's “Night on Bald Mountain.”
The Whitewater Symphony, conducted by Christopher Ramaekers, is the flagship orchestra at UW-Whitewater. The WSO is a full orchestra and includes woodwinds, brass, percussion and strings.
The WSO performs two to three concerts each semester and tours semi-annually. Repertoire selections focus on standard symphonic masterworks, but include a variety of works from the classical period to modern day.
Tickets are $10.50 adults, $8.50 over 65 and under 18, and $6 UW-Whitewater students.
SONICT presents Guest artist, ~Nois, saxophone quartet, which will perform in Light Recital Hall on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ~Nois is a Chicago-based saxophone quartet that defies categorization by working between the boundary of contemporary classical music and experimental improvisation.
Founded in 2016 by graduate students at Northwestern University, ~Nois (pronounced "noise") quickly has emerged as one of the premier young ensembles dedicated to innovative and engaging performances. Known for its “masterclass-level demonstrations of precise articulations and glowing legatos” (“I Care if You Listen”), “truly innovative musicianship,” and “raw creativity” (Cacophony Magazine), ~Nois has been awarded prizes at prestigious chamber music competitions including the second prize in the Open Division of the 2018 M-Prize International Chamber Arts Competition, the Silver Medal at the 2017 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, second prize at the 2018 North American Saxophone Alliance Quartet Competition, and first prize at the 2016 Chicago Woodwind Ensemble Competition. ~Nois was invited to be an Ensemble Fellow to the 2018 Blackbird Creative Lab, where they worked closely with fellow Chicago-based ensemble, Eighth Blackbird. Tickets are $10.50 adults, $8.50 over 65 and under 18, and $6 UW-Whitewater students.
