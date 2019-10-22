WHITEWATER — Throughout November, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music will present faculty and student ensemble concerts.
Faculty chamber groups include: Whitewater Faculty Brass Quintet; faculty artist, Rachel Wood and friends; and student ensembles Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble, The University Community Band and Symphonic Wind Ensemble.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling (262) 472-2222, online at tickets.uww.edu or by visiting the Greenhill Center box office or Information Services desk in the University Center.
The University Community Band and Symphonic Wind Ensemble, directed by Glenn Hayes, will perform in Young Auditorium on Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. This performance will be the premiere of the “Concerto for Horn and Wind Orchestra” by Hirokazu Fukushima, featuring UW-Whitewater Horn instructor Dafydd Bevil.
The Symphonic Wind Ensemble also will perform “American Overture for Band” by Jenkins in honor of the upcoming return to Carnegie Hall. Tickets for this performance are $10.50 general public, $8.50 over 65 and under 18, and $6 for UW-Whitewater students.
The Whitewater Faculty Brass Quintet will perform in Light Recital Hall Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. This year, Professor Chris Ramaekers will make his debut with the quintet on trumpet.
The group also features esteemed faculty members: Jessica Jensen, trumpet; Dafydd Bevil, horn; Mike Dugan, trombone; and John Tuinstra, tuba. The quintet will perform pieces by Shostakovich, Bach and Edward Gregson to name a few.
Tickets for this recital cost $10.50 general public, $8.50 over 65 and under 18, and $6 for UW-Whitewater students.
The faculty concert of Rachel Wood, mezzo soprano, will be held in Light Recital Hall on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. The recital is titled, “A Clara Schumann Celebration,” as this year is her bicentenary. Wood will perform various Leider by Schumann.
She will be joined by other members of the voice faculty, as well as The Whitewater Piano Trio with MyungHee Chung, piano; Benjamin Whitcomb, cello; and Leanne League, violin. Tickets are $10.50 general public, $8.50 over 65 and under 18, and $6 for UW-Whitewater students.
Chamber Singers, and Vocal Jazz will perform in Light Recital Hall on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Chamber Singers will be directed by Jon Arnold, and Vocal Jazz by Sharri VanAlstine. This will be their first concert back after their international tour of Germany and Poland.
The concert will feature songs such as “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” and a Pentatonix arrangement of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Tickets are $10.50 general public, $8.50 over 65 and under 18, and $6 for UW-Whitewater students.
Tickets for both Young Auditorium and Light Recital Hall can be purchased by calling (262) 472-2222, online at tickets.uww.edu or by visiting the Greenhill Center box office, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.