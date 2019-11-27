WHITEWATER — Don’t miss the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Music Department’s Holiday Gala Concert, Dinner and Silent Auction on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Young Auditorium.
This annual holiday tradition is filled with joyous sounds from nearly every music department student ensemble throughout the facility. Small ensembles will play prior to the performance, during intermission and immediately following the large concert throughout the building.
The event includes a dinner in the Kachel Center at 6 p.m., a silent auction in the Fern Young Terrace starting at 7 p.m. and the concert at 7:30 p.m. in Young Auditorium. All proceeds benefit the Music Department student scholarship fund.
This year’s concert has added some exciting new visual elements and, it always is exciting to see what Mike Dugan, chair of the music department, will be wearing to increase donations for the music department scholarships. This year’s costume is going to be a money maker.
The Whitewater High School Bell Choir will be performing in Young Auditorium prior to the start of the concert, from 7 to 7:29 p.m. The first half of the concert will include performances by the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Gospel Choir, Jazz Ensemble I and Vocal Jazz.
During intermission various smaller ensembles will perform throughout the Young Auditorium, and the silent auction in the Fern Young Terrace will be open for final bidding during intermission.
The second half of the concert will feature the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra performing some solo pieces; the orchestra then will be joined by the choirs for combined pieces, and the finale is a sing-a-long with the audience joining the choirs and symphony.
The silent auction begins at 7 p.m. in the Fern Young Terrace and some of the items to bid on include a Lake Geneva boat tour, a one-hour in-home acoustic performance by The Brothers Quinn Trio, tickets to the Stoughton Opera House; sports tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers, Madison Mallards and Milwaukee Admirals; in-home wine tasting, a collector series Green Bay Packers football, hand-crafted jewelry, gift certificates for area restaurants and hotel stays; arts tickets for: Florentine Opera Company, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Stoughton Opera House, Skylight Music Theatre and wine tastings at various local wineries.
Tickets, on sale, can be purchased by calling (262) 472-2222, online at tickets.uww.edu or in person at the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Purchase tickets in advance because tickets cost $2 more when purchased at the door.
