WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Music Department announces that UW-Whitewater student Jasmyn Kosier was the recipient of the National American String Teachers Association (ASTA) Student Exemplary Service Award.
This annual award recipient is chosen by the ASTA Student Advisory Committee based on student leadership, string events, assisting the campus string program, public outreach and directly assisting the National ASTA Chapter in some way.
Kosier is a senior at UW-Whitewater studying instrumental music education. As president of the UW-W ASTA collegiate chapter, she has spent her undergraduate degree traveling across the country both as a performer and dedicated future educator. She is a member of the UW-Whitewater Chancellor’s Quartet and principal viola for both the UW-Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and UW-Whitewater Chamber Orchestra. Notable performances of hers include the UW-Whitewater productions of “Street Scene,” “Triumph of Love” and “Music Mosaics: A Musical Homecoming.”
In regard to receiving the award, Kosier feels incredibly honored and humbled to receive the National ASTA Student Exemplary Service Award. In her role as president of the UW-Whitewater student ASTA chapter, she has worked diligently to improve the campus chapter and to ensure that it will continue to thrive in coming years.
“Involvement with ASTA has helped me grow as a leader, make connections with professional resources and future colleagues across the country, and gain crucial skills that will aid me in the field,” Kosier commented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.