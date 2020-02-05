WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin- Whitewater Music Department will present the fourth concert in the Music Mosaics concert series Woodwinds & Friends featuring the UW-Whitewater Faculty Woodwind Trio and MyungHee Chung on piano.
This is the third Music Mosaics concert with an eclectic program of music from around the world including a world premiere piece by Christian Ellenwood. The concert takes place Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Tickets are available by calling (262) 472-2222 or online at tickets.uww.edu.
Cristina Ballatori, flute; Christian Ellenwood, clarinet; and Matthew Sintchaik, saxophone, comprise the Trio and their program includes J.S. Bach’s “Trio Sonata No. 1 in E-flat major,” “Concertpiece No. 2” by Felix Mendelssohn, Lazar’s “Zakonte Pesmi,” “Perennials for Flute, Clarinet, and Piano” by Daniel Dorff, “Lake” by Lei Liang and Christian Ellenwood’s world premiere piece “Florescent Despair.”
The six concerts of the Music Mosaics Series benefit the music department’s scholarship fund for students with exceptional talent and academic excellence. Audience members will be treated to incredible music with the added bonus of knowing that every dollar raised will help support music student scholarships.
Ticket prices are general public, $14.50; over 65, 12.50; under 18, $8.50; and UW-Whitewater and U-Rock students, $6. Tickets are available for the Music Mosaic events by calling (262) 472-2222 or visiting the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or purchase online at http://tickets.uww.edu.
