WHITEWATER — The College of Business and Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will host the South-Central Wisconsin launch of the “Nonprofit Wisconsin: In Brief” report Nov. 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hyland Hall atrium.
Representatives from the Helen Bader Institute (HBI), University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, will present the “Nonprofit Wisconsin: In Brief.” The report, compiled by HBI, summarizes the economic impact of the nonprofit sector on the state of Wisconsin.
While the Nonprofit Management program at UW-Whitewater is relatively new, it already is recognized by peers in two leading organizations in the nonprofit sector: the Nonprofit Academic Centers Council and HBI. UW-Whitewater is a member of the Nonprofit Academic Centers Council, an international association of academic programs in nonprofit studies.
Recognized as leaders in research and service in nonprofit learning, the UW-Whitewater Nonprofit Management faculty serve as research affiliates of HBI, are frequent presenters in its Milwaukee-based colloquium series, and actively collaborate with and present to nonprofit scholars and practitioners internationally.
For more information on the “Nonprofit Wisconsin: In Brief,” or The Nonprofit Management Studies Program at UW-Whitewater, contact Dr. Carol Brunt at bruntc@uww.edu or by telephone at (262) 472-3956.
