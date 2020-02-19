WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Department of Music will be bringing the community a very musical March.
Concerts will feature faculty members and visiting artists including the Symphonic Wind Ensemble and University/Community Band, Jazz Ensemble 1, Vespre String Quartet, Concert Band and Whitewater Symphony and Chamber Orchestras.
• University/Community Band & Symphonic Wind Ensemble — March 1 at 3 p.m. in Young Auditorium. The Department of Music presents The University/Community Band and Symphonic Wind Ensemble with artist Emily Koh in a concert at Young Auditorium. Emily Koh will be performing her composition diver(city) with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble in the Light Recital Hall.
Dr. Koh is a Singaporean composer and double bassist based in Atlanta. Her music reimagines everyday experiences by sonically expounding tiny oft-forgotten details. In addition to writing acoustic and electronic concert music, she enjoys collaborating with other creatives in projects where sound plays an important role in the creative process.
Described as ‘the future of composing’ (The Straits Times, Singapore), she is the recipient of awards such as the Copland House Residency Award, Young Artist Award, Yoshiro Irino Memorial Prize, ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composer Award, Prix D’Ete, and PARMA competitions; commissions from the Barlow Endowment for Music Composition, Composers Conference at Wellesley College, Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Left Coast Chamber Ensemble, Dinosaur Annex Music Ensemble; and grants from New Music USA, Women’s Philharmonic Advocacy and Paul Abisheganaden Grant for Artistic Excellence. She has been a fellow at the MacDowell Colony and Avaloch Farm Music Institute.
Emily’s works have been described as “beautifully eerie” (New York Times), and “subtley spicy” (Baltimore Sun), and have been performed at various venues around the world in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Switzerland, Finland, Israel, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States by acclaimed ensembles and performers.
Conductor Glenn C. Hayes states, “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to host Emily Koh and perform her composition here on campus on March 1 and at Carnegie Hall on March 10. She is an outstandingly creative composer and a superior double bassist. Emily is highly respected across the globe. The Straits Times is correct — she is the future of composing. I want to thank Dean Hayes, the Visiting Artist Committee and the Music Department for making her trip to campus possible.
• Jazz Ensemble 1-Winter Concert — March 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall. The Jazz Ensemble 1 concert, conducted by Michael Hackett, will be performing “Cute” by Neil Hefti and arranged by Bob Mintzer; “Ko-Ko” by Duke Ellington; “Meridian Blue” by Dominic Spera; “Cry Me a River” by Aurthur Hamilton, arranged by Bob Martin; “Little Sunflower” by Freddie Hubbard, arranged by Brent Wallarab; and “Tickle Toe” by Lester Young, arranged by Andy Gibson. This concert is free and open to the public.
• Guest Artist: Vespre String Quartet — March 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall. UW-Whitewater’s Department of Music presents guest artists The Vespre String Quartet. Vespre is an Old French work for “evening star.”
Performances by the Vespre String Quartet bring people to the music the way a glittering star helps a wanderer find their direction. Formed in 2018, the Vespre String Quartet includes Boyang Wang and Vicki Hsu, violin; Gi Yeon Koh, viola; and J. Joshua Kim, cello. The quartet made its debut in an Emerging Artists concert as part of the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival.
Recently, the quartet presented lectures to students and faculty at East China Normal University and National Taichung University of Education in Taiwan. The program includes String Quartets by Beethoven and Prokofiev.
• Concert Band, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Young Auditorium. The Concert Band, under the direction of John Tuinstra, will perform the “Guadalcanal March” by Richard Rodgers, arranged by Robert Russel Bennet; “Prelude, Siciliano and Rondo” by Malcom Arnold, arranged by John Paynter; “Intermezzo” by Gordon Jacob, and “Seis Manuel” by Shelly Hanson. This concert is free and open to the public. http://www.uww.edu/cac/events
• Whitewater Symphony and Chamber Orchestras — March 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Young Auditorium. The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestras, under the baton of Christopher Ramaekers, will perform pieces from Beethoven, Donizetti, Mozart and Dvorak. The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra is the flagship orchestra at UW-Whitewater and includes woodwinds, brass, percussion and strings.
In addition to performing two to three concerts each semester, the Symphony Orchestra tours semi-annually. Repertoire selections focus on standard symphonic masterworks, but include a variety of works from the classical period to modern day. Each year student concerto soloists are selected to perform with the orchestras through the annual concerto competition, and members of the music faculty at UW-Whitewater make guest solo appearances with the orchestras.
Tickets for all shows are $10.50 adults, $8.50 over 65 and under 18, and $6 for UW-Whitewater students. Tickets can be purchased by calling (262) 472-2222 or online at http://tickets.uww.edu/greenhill.
