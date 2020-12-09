WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater chapter of the Student National Association of Teachers of Singing (SNATS) is bringing holiday cheer directly to homes this year, with a free virtual caroling video.
The National Association of Teachers of Singing fosters the formation of student chapters in order to advance knowledge about the Association and the professions of teaching and singing. A Student NATS (SNATS) Chapter is an organization of students that can meet, hold events and discussions, participate, practice, and learn more about voice teaching as a profession.
Students have been working hard all semester to remove obstacles to performing for audiences.
“Despite the craziness that is this semester, it warms my heart that our organization is able to share music with the community, even if it can’t be in person” says chapter president, Cassie Coenen.
Short but sweet the video includes renditions of “Deck the Halls”, “Silent Night” and “Jingle Bells”. This holiday season doesn’t have to be less joyful because gatherings are limited.
The idea developed in a brainstorming session of the group.
“We all have had a lot of fun caroling in years past and we wanted to continue the tradition this 2020 holiday season,” says secretary Molly Wanless.
The video will be sent to three senior centers in the area: Fairhaven in Whitewater, Milton Senior Living and Oak Park Place in Janesville, with the hopes of it reaching more residences in the coming weeks.
“We are doing this at no cost, only to spread some holiday cheer,” says Wanless.
Everyone plays their part in this student organization. This project features singers: Bekah Trussler, Alexis Nungaray, Paris Barker, Hunter Gebauer, Nathan Roley, Paul Borden and Jacob Krueger alongside Coenen and Wanless. Krueger also plays accompaniment in the video and Wanless was responsible for editing.
Outside of their music studies, SNATS does volunteering in the community and in the music department, fundraising for students to attend conferences and competitions, and hosts colloquiums to inform music students on various topics.
If looking for another way to bring some holiday cheer to your home, share the video far and wide. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSzLu14lCrw&feature=youtu.be
