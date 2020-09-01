WHITEWATER — A student project assistant from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Malayna Oswald, would like to learn more about adults age 60 and older residing in Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties, about their use of technology and certain needs they have regarding technology.
Thirty volunteers are needed for a survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete. Questions include use of technology, needs around technology, and interest in participating in a technology training program. To take the survey online or for a paper copy, contact Seniors in the Park.
Movie
Watch the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite,” rated R, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. In South Korea, a poor family, the Kims, con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. This film will be shown in English subtitles.
Motorcycle ride
Ride to Rockton, Ill., to visit Historic Auto Attractions on Thursday, Sept. 10. It’s not just cars, from movies, TV and history, but also displays of Lincoln, Kennedy, and World War II artifacts.
Lunch can be at either The Rock, Beloit; Bessie’s Diner at the Rock County Airport, or the Shopiere Tap. Cyclists depart at 10 a.m. Rain date is Friday, Sept. 11.
Scholarly Scoop
“The 1918-19 Spanish Flu in Retrospect: Lessons Learned and Forgotten” will be the presentation by Karl Brown, Associate Professor, UW-Whitewater History Department, on Friday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m.
The 1918-19 “Spanish” influenza pandemic killed between 30 million and 100 million people worldwide. Some governments responded with quarantines, travel restrictions, and various other measures familiar to us from recent history; others adapted too late or too little, with calamitous effects for their people.
This timely lecture will explain the 1918-19 crisis and compare it to the current COVID19 pandemic.
Masks are required and you must register for a seat either by calling, emailing or visiting https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk.
The talk will be limited to 10 to 12 people. A Zoom link will be sent to anyone who can or would rather Zoom.
Bookworms
The book club will discuss “The Orchardist” by Amanda Coplin on Monday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. The book for September is “The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah. Discussion is in person, by phone or virtual. Let staff know when registering which you prefer.
Core and More
This virtual class will tone your core while focusing on releasing tension in the shoulders and neck. The session runs Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 14-30, and costs $6 for members and $11 for non-members.
Volunteer Appreciation
“Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once or twice a year but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in.” — Anonymous.
Our 2019 center volunteers will be recognized on Thursday, Sept. 17, and Friday, Sept. 18, with gifts and thanks.
Everyone will sign up for a timeslot to be in the building. This allows us to have small groups of less than 10 at a time in the building.
Every one of you contributes something to the program. Thank you so much for your gift of time, ideas and enthusiasm.
Monday Musings
This is a weekly email to keep you up-to-date on what’s happening and what’s new. To subscribe, email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov and you will be added to the list.
Amphitheater grand opening
Watch for the opening of the new amphitheater in Cravath Lakefront Park on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 5:30 p.m. The lawn will be set for physical distancing and the entertainment is Dueling Pianos, who are incredible.
Activities at a glance
‘FUN’ctional Fitness — Monday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. virtual.
Yoga — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. virtual. September/October session has started, so call for details.
Pickleball — Monday through Friday, 8 to 10 a.m. and Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. at the Whitewater High School tennis courts.
Book club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1:30 p.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
Thought for the Week
If growing up is the process of creating ideas and dreams about what life should be, then maturity is letting go again. — Mary Beth Danielson.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
