WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Theatre/Dance Department presents “The Addams Family Musical” in the Barnett Theatre, Feb. 25-28 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 29 at 2 p.m.
The show — based on a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa — is directed by Bruce Cohen, with music direction by Robert Gehrenbeck and choreography by Piper Morgan Hayes.
Wednesday Addams, the princess of darkness, takes center stage in “The Addams Family Musical. Wednesday asks Gomez to keep a secret from Morticia, something they never ever have done in their married life. She secretly loves a young man from a respectable Ohio family, and when these two families meet for a fateful dinner party, hilarity unfolds.
Join Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and more for a heartwarming story of love, family and friendship. . . with a wicked twist!
Director Cohen shares his thought on the production.
“This is an oddly wonderful show. Despite its Gothic tone, the Addams Family checks all of the boxes for classic, Golden-Age musical fun,” he said. “Beneath the monster-movie motif burbles the familiar impetuous whirlwind of young love, and the fond and affectionate misunderstandings that families can fall in to. Indeed, for a show that has mined the pop culture ocean so deeply for inspiration, this is also a unique story of adorable characters who are well supported with an excellent score by award-winner, Andrew Lippa, and a very witty book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.
“We have a stage full of energetic, young performers, lovely voices under Dr. Robert Gehrenbeck's expert direction, and captivating dancers translating Piper Morgan Hayes' effervescent choreography, Cohen added. “Thank you for joining us for all the creepy kooky, mysteriously spooky and charming, heartwarming oookiness of it all!”
Gehrenbeck, musical director, has this to say about the music: “Many of the songs are inspired by various Latin-American popular music styles, making the music incredibly catchy. Besides the principal characters based on the TV series, the musical version includes a large role for the Addams Family Ancestors, who function like an opera chorus much of the time, interjecting their sung commentary into all the major scenes.
“The ancestors are also heavily involved in the choreography,” he added. “A 16-piece orchestra will complete the production using the original Broadway orchestration.”
Piper Morgan Hayes, choreographer, shares, “I was able to choreograph 18 songs for the musical this year, and found inspiration through the tone of voices and atmosphere that the instruments create. Throughout the dance sections we explore ideas of sadness, inspiration, anger, joy, morbidity and even sensuality.
“Sprinkled throughout the musical you will find hints of a Latin movement flair, the creation of a character through specific movement choices, and a borderline between sass and sexy,” she added. “There is a smorgasbord of different characters and qualities in this work, and I tried my hardest to relate movement to lyrics in order to enhance the work and build up the character as we wish him/her/they to be viewed in The Addams Family."
The cast for this production includes: Jonathan Mickel as Gomez Addams, Hope O’Reily as Morticia Addams, Nahuel Recoba as Uncle Fester, Grandmama, Faith O’Reily, Molly Wanless as Wednesday Addams, Kory Friend as Pugsley Addams, Jon Lotti as Lurch, Simon McGhee as Mal Beineke, Alexa Farrell as Alice Beineke, Cade Stowe as Lucas Beineke and the Ancestors include: Bailey Dye, Carlee Wuchterl, Ella Smith, Erica Wright, Hans Murtell, Harry Heinrich, Ivy Steege, Kathleen Martin, Koy Peerenboom, Natalie Miekle, Nathan Roley, Sam Bouchat and Samantha Pinchard.
Don’t miss the musical fun of “The Addams Family Musical.” Single ticket prices are: General public $18.50; over 65, $16.50; under 18, $12.50; and UW-Whitewater and UW-Whitewater Rock students, $7. Order tickets by telephone at (262) 472-2222, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online at http://tickets.uww.edu
The Theatre/Dance Department is dedicated to producing high-quality, entertaining productions showcasing the talent of theatre majors, and a variety of other students. The department is designed to give students a real-world experience; often students create costumes, sets and lights, giving them the opportunity to apply theatrical craft.
Every school year faculty and students produce six shows and a two-show Summeround season.
To find additional information about the department, visit http://www.uww.edu/cac/theatre-dance or find them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/UWWTheatreDance. The Theatre/Dance Department 2019-20 Season is sponsored by the Daily Union, 940AM/WFAW and WCLO 1230AM/92.7FM.
