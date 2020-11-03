WHITEWATER — In a continuing effort to keep the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, adjustments have been made to the spring semester calendar.
“The decision was made in consultation with our governance leaders, area health department experts, community members and UW-System,” said Chancellor Dr. Dwight C. Watson.
The spring semester will begin as planned on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Spring Break, however, will be held April 19-23.
“We will return to campus for about two weeks to complete classes, final exams and commencement,” Watson said. “If conditions change, we will move to remote instruction for the completion of the semester. That decision will be made during the spring semester early enough to prepare for instruction, and for campus departure plans for students who will not be returning after Spring Break.”
If the decision is to go remote after Spring Break, residence halls and dining services will remain open for students who prefer to remain on campus, he said.
“Our costs remain the same — and in some cases have increased due to the pandemic,” Watson said. “Therefore, we do not anticipate any refunds should we pivot delivery of courses to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, and communities.
“We believe this decision is the best way to provide students, faculty and staff with a break during the spring semester, while also considering the concerns related to having students leave our campuses and return to our communities,” he added.
The chancellor said UW-Whitewater is committed to the safety of its campuses and its communities, and that school officials “understand that a break is a necessary part of helping to support the mental health of our students and others.”
