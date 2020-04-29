WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication’s mission is to cultivate and inspire creativity, expression, inquiry, integrity and diversity through embodied education in the fine, performing and communicative arts and professions.
To honor this mission, each year each department nominates a student who embodies one of the values — creativity, expression, inquiry, integrity and diversity; these students are Annmarie Lavorata, Daniela Porras, Carlee Wuchterl, Jasymn Kosier and Salem Radey.
• Creativity Value award winner is Annmarie Lavorata, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater majoring in public relations and minoring in journalism.
She is the sports director at 91.7 The Edge and the student supervisor of programming at UWW-TV. She also is an award-winning announcer though the WBA (Wisconsin Broadcast Association).
She is passionate about announcing and helping others learn more about the field.
“This award means so much to me. I’ve learned how to juggle school, friends, and family,” Lavorata said. “I’ve proven, not only to myself and others, that I’m able to accomplish any dream that I set for myself. I have accomplished the personal goals I set for myself in 2019 and I’m very excited to move forward into 2020 with the same mindset.
“Creativity is a skill that helped me throughout life,” she added. “For a kid who struggled in school, being creative helped me reach out of my comfort zone and connect to people on a much deeper level.”
• Expression Value award winner is Daniela Porras, a fifth-year senior, anticipating graduation this May with a BSE degree in art education with an adaptive education license. She currently is student teaching and attaining the experience of virtual teaching.
“Being chosen as the recipient for College Value Award for Expression is an incredible honor,” Porras expressed. “I am so appreciative and grateful to be chosen for this, as my time in Whitewater has been nothing but incredible.
“I feel so fortunate to have been guided through these years by such dedicated, driven, caring professionals in the College of Arts and Communication,” she added. “My time learning in the classroom has been truly insightful, and one of great artistic and personal growth.
“The staff and professionals in the College of Arts and Communication have each taught me much of what it means to be a wonderful art instructor and what it means to be involved in a students’ success,” Porras continued. “Each day I came into class, I felt heard, seen and encouraged in my expressive endeavors.
“Receiving this award is significant to me, as I have chosen the career path of becoming an art educator,” she concluded. “I aim to pursue a career in which students feel they may express themselves freely. I consider expression to be of utmost importance, as it is through this that voices are heard. Art is the platform to express and be a voice for not only oneself, but for others as well. Expression is a place for community, responsibility, and freedom.”
• Inquiry Value award winner is Carlee Wuchterl, a senior Technology and Design BFA with an emphasis in costumes. She previously has acted in “Angel Street” and “The Addams Family Musical,” and has designed makeup and hair for UW-Whitewater’s production of “Twelfth Night.”
She also has designed costumes for Dancescapes ‘19 and Dancescapes ‘20. Her plans for the future are to attend graduate school and eventually become a costume tech and design professor at a university.
“I am so grateful to be the recipient of the College Value award for Inquiry,” Wuchterl shared. “Winning this award is so much more than I could have expected. It fills me with great pride to have been chosen by the Theatre/Dance faculty and to represent my department.
“I am especially grateful to be speaking on the value of Inquiry, as it has become so relevant in all of our lives during these trying times,” she added. “Inquiry is used in the act of trying to better oneself, and is one of the greatest values to have as a student.”
• Integrity Value award winner is Jasymn Kosier, a senior studying instrumental music education. She has spent the past four years traveling across the country both as a performer and dedicated future educator.
As a member of the UW-Whitewater Chancellor’s Quartet and principal viola for both the UW-Whitewater Symphony and Chamber Orchestras, notable performances of hers include the UW-Whitewater productions of “Street Scene,” “Triumph of Love” and “Music Mosaics: A Musical Homecoming.”
Kosier has served as a viola clinician for the Kenosha and McFarland school districts and as a teaching assistant in the Whitewater and Wauwatosa schools, gaining valuable field experience in addition to being head counselor at UW-Whitewater’s Summer String Camp. As president of the UW-Whitewater chapter of American String Teachers Association, she was awarded the National Student Exemplary Service Award for dedication and servant leadership.
Her scholarship is reflected in making the dean’s list every semester, and earning the College of Arts and Communication Outstanding Junior award in 2019. She plans to study abroad at the National University of Ireland-Galway this fall and will have the opportunity to experience authentic Irish fiddle music firsthand and perform with an international ensemble at the college.
“I am honored that the UW-Whitewater music faculty have chosen me as the value award winner for Integrity,” Koiser stated. “I am confident that I will continue to make UW-Whitewater proud as I enter the music education field, as long as I carry this value with me.”
• Diversity Value award winner is Salem Radey, a junior majoring in Media Arts and Game Development (MAGD) with dual minors in computer science and Japanese.
Radey loves concept art in particular. After college he is considering many possible fields such as concept art for video games or retail, web design, and translation work. This probably is due to the fact that his hobbies are drawing, playing video games and watching Japanese media.
“This award means so much to my education because it makes me feel as though I’ve made an impact during my time at UW-Whitewater,” Radey stated. “I strongly relate to my value of diversity as a gay transgender man. I think it is important that every person feels represented and appreciated within their community.”
These students will receive their award and give a speech on their specific value at the Convocation and Scholarship Award Ceremony in the Spring of 2021.
