WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s College of Arts and Communication announces the campus nominees for the 2020 Faculty and Academic Staff Awards.
These individuals have shown exceptional dedication and service to students, student learning and student success.
• Roseman Excellence in Teaching Award — The W. P. Roseman Excellence in Teaching Award is presented annually to a faculty member in recognition of outstanding teaching and the improvement of student learning. Deborah Wilk is the College of Arts and Communication recipient.
Nominees included: Nick Hwang, Communication; Benjamin Whitcomb, Music; and Barbara Grubel, Theatre/Dance.
Wilk, (Ph.D, University of Kansas, 2005) is an Associate Professor who teaches modern and contemporary art history in the Department of Art and Design. She holds administrative appointments that further support the teaching mission of the university as General Education Coordinator for World of the Arts and Assessment Coordinator for the College of Arts and Communication.
She is writing about art, gender and protest at the U.S./Mexico border and is working on a book entitled “Delivering Citizenship: Migration, Art and Architecture in New York, 1850-2002,” about Ellis Island, gender and visual culture.
• Outstanding Research Award Nominees — The Outstanding Research Award is given annually in recognition of a single faculty member making significant advances to knowledge, technique, or creative expression in her or his professional discipline. The College of Arts and Communication recipient is SangHee Park.
Nominees included: Teri Frame, Art and Design; Alena Holmes, Music; and Bruce Cohen, Theatre/Dance.
Park is an assistant professor in the Department of Communication. She joined the UW-Whitewater in 2016. Park received her Ph.D. in the School of Media and Communication from Bowling Green State University, Ohio in 2015, and received her M.A. in Mass Communication from Texas State University in 2009. Her advertising undergraduate degree is from Kookmin University, Seoul, South Korea.
Park’s research focuses generally on strategic communication, social media and social networks. More specifically, Park’s research concentrates on the effects of social networks in health issues using mass communication and social psychological theories.
• Faculty Service Award — The Faculty Service Award, given annually, recognizes a faculty member for outstanding service to the UW-Whitewater. A. Bill Miller is the College of Arts and Communication recipient.
Nominees included: Keith Zukas, Communication; and Eric Appleton, Theatre/Dance.
Miller is an associate professor of Art and Design at UW-Whitewater. He earned his Master of Fine Arts at the UW-Milwaukee, and has exhibited or screened his work nationally and internationally. In 2013, TRANSFER Gallery, a space dedicated to the exhibition of non-traditional digital media and Internet Art, held the first solo exhibition of his work.
Miller also performs and experiments with live audio/visuals using custom software patches. His performances have been done in traditional gallery exhibitions as well as art and music festivals including VIA Pittsburgh in 2011, DINCA Fest Chicago in 2013, Slingshot Athens, Ga., in 2014, and in collaboration for Milwaukee Psych Fest.
• Excellence Award for Instructional Academic Staff — Two academic staff members are honored each year, one from the instructional/teaching and one from the non-instructional, for their contributions to the university. Bethann Moran-Handzlik is the College of Arts and Communication recipient for Instructional Academic Staff.
The other nominee was Ruth Conrad-Proulx, Theatre/Dance.
Moran-Handzlik is an award-winning painter who has been invited to exhibit in national, regional and local exhibitions. She is devoted to her work with UW-Whitewater students. Moran-Handzlik mentors Undergraduate Research students, Research Apprentice students, delivers excellent course materials, and volunteers in a variety of academic and artistic capacities on campus and in the community.
Her work in the classroom and in the community exemplify the Wisconsin Idea and honor the mission of UW-Whitewater.
• Everett Long Award for the Advancement of General Education — The Everett Long Award for the Advancement of General Education is awarded to a faculty member who has been vital in advancing the centrality of general education. Everett and Ellen Long’s increased support will make this an annual award in the future. Tammy French is the College of Arts and Communication recipient.
French has been a lecturer in the Communication Department since 2006. She is the coordinator of Comm 110, Introduction to Public Speaking, a proficiency course in the General Education Program, and is responsible for ensuring that the curriculum within the course aligns with expectations and learning outcomes of the Gen Ed program and other University constituents.
A member of the Gen Ed Review Committee since 2011, French has served on several subcommittees, wrote the Audit and Review Self-study for Comm 110, and was integral in the re-certification of the 10 Gen Ed Elective courses within the Communication Department. As a College of Arts and Communication Master Advisor, French enthusiastically discusses General Education courses with students during advising and registration and encourages her colleagues to do likewise.
The College of Arts and Communication is very proud of its outstanding faculty and staff and their ongoing commitment to the students and the community at large. Congratulations to Deborah Wilk, SangHee Park, A. Bill Miller, Bethann Moran-Handzlik, and Tammy French for their dedication and achievements.
