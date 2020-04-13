WHITEWATER — In response to the extraordinary circumstances facing students during the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, in collaboration with the UW System, is taking action to make it easier for prospective Warhawks to apply for admission.
“At UW-Whitewater, we’re doing everything we can to make the admission process easy and seamless,” said Matt Aschenbrener, associate vice chancellor for enrollment and retention. “We know this is an incredibly stressful and confusing time for students and their families. While prospective students are doing their duty by staying at home right now, they are also thinking about their future — including their college options. “We’re offering daily appointments to any students and families wishing to speak with an admissions counselor virtually,” he said. “In addition, campus tour guides are holding Facebook Live events, taking viewers through our beautiful university as the campuses come into bloom this spring.”
On Friday, May 1, UW-Whitewater will hold a virtual Preview Day on Facebook, where prospective students can learn about academic experiences, housing, campus life, the application process and more. Additional flexibilities include:
• An immediate reduction of the $50 undergraduate application fee to $25.
• Making application fee waivers available for students experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. Students who need a fee waiver simply need to contact the Admissions Office and request one.
• Acceptance of unofficial transcripts for admission consideration and additional flexibilities in submitting other application materials.
• Holding students harmless for circumstances out of their control such as the cancellation of ACT or SAT testing dates, or a high school or college moving to a pass-fail grading system.
Applications for the fall 2020 semester for both the Whitewater and Rock County campuses will be accepted throughout the summer. To learn more, visit http://www.uww.edu/admissions.
