WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Department of Music brings music straight to your home this November with a variety of virtual concerts (see a full list of upcoming virtual concerts below).
Two of these virtual events include the Symphonic Wind Ensemble (SWE) concert conducted by Glenn Hayes Ph.D., and the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra (WSO) conducted by Christopher Ramaekers, Ph.D.
Tickets for these two concerts will be on sale Friday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 22. Ticket-buyers will be sent a link by email to their selected concert on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The content will be available for viewing Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Dec. 9. Single viewer tickets are $13 and family viewing tickets are $26. Tickets can be purchased by calling (262) 472-2222 or by going to tickets.uww.edu.
WSO is the flagship orchestra at UW-Whitewater, and includes woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings. Repertoire selections focus on standard symphonic masterworks, but include a variety of pieces — from the classical period to modern day.
The Symphony will be playing “Symphony No. 38 (Prague)” by Mozart and “Symphony No. 6 (Le matin)” by Haydn. “Le matin” features the skills of Dayna Hubbartt on flute, Claire Whitney on violin and Samuel Kristiansen on cello.
WSO also will be joined by the UW-Whitewater Chamber Orchestra, and together they will be performing Tchaikovsky's “Serenade for Strings” and Bach's “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.”
SWE is the premiere wind and percussion ensemble on campus. The group has distinguished itself internationally, nationally and regionally; honors include being the first university band from Wisconsin to perform at Carnegie Hall.
SWE will be performing “Canzona” by Peter Mennin, “Divertimento for Band” by Vincent Persichetti, movement II of “Four Abstractions for Band” by Robert Ward,” Prelude and Fugue in A-flat” by Bach (arranged by Roland Moehlmann), movement II of “Dragon Rhyme” by Chen Yi, and “Mysterium” by Jennifer Higdon.
“We are all learning something new from this experience,” said Hayes, who conducts SWE. “There is nothing usual or convenient about what we are doing, and the students have responded magnificently as always. Following safety standards put in place by the university, we have been rehearsing in 30-minute increments utilizing appropriate personal protective equipment for musicians.
“This semester has been a challenge; the equipment allowing us to rehearse and perform safely arrived late, social distancing measures have us spaced out much further than in a normal non-pandemic year and I'm conducting from the audience seating in the space,” Hayes added. “This semester, SWE is showing their resolve, character, and again, their musical excellence. Nobody planned for this; everybody is working to make it special for all. I could not be prouder of the members of SWE if they were my own children. It is a true honor to be their conductor.”
Upcoming Department of Music virtual concerts
Gala Gets Thankful Scholarship Fundraiser Tickets on sale now. Content available: Monday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Dec. 21. Despite this unusual time, we are profoundly grateful for music. UW-Whitewater’s Department of Music is shaking up the traditional holiday Gala this year with a digital November event.
It is serving a musical fest with all of the fixings — featuring works from current students, faculty and more. Tune in for an evening of extraordinary music and generosity as funds are raised for student scholarships.
Symphonic Wind Ensemble
Tickets on sale: Friday, Nov. 13. Content available: Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Wednesday, Dec. 9. The UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble is the premiere wind and percussion ensemble on campus. The group has distinguished itself internationally, nationally and regionally; honors include being the first university band from Wisconsin to perform at Carnegie Hall.
SWE will be performing “Canzona” by Peter Mennin, “Divertimento for Band” by Vincent Persichetti, movements II and III of “Four Abstractions for Band” by Robert Ward,” Prelude and Fugue in A-flat” by Bach (arranged by Roland Moehlmann), movement II of “Dragon Rhyme” by Chen Yi, and “Mysterium” by Jennifer Higdon.
Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra. Tickets now on sale. Content available: Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Wednesday, Dec. 9. The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra is the flagship orchestra at UW-Whitewater and includes woodwinds, brass, percussion and strings.
The Symphony will be playing “Symphony No. 38 (Prague)” by Mozart, and “Symphony No. 6 (Le matin)” by Haydn. “Le matin” features the skills of Dayna Hubbartt on flute, Claire Whitney on violin and Samuel Kristiansen on cello.
WSO also will be joined by the UW-Whitewater Chamber Orchestra, and together they will be performing Tchaikovsky's "Serenade for Strings” and Bach's "Brandenburg Concerto No. 3."
Music Mosaics: Faculty Jazz, Tribute to Charlie “Yardbird” Parker Tickets now on sale. Content available: Tuesday, Dec. 1 to Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The great jazz legend Charlie “Yardbird” Parker would have turned 100 this past August. Charlie Parker was the legendary Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist who, with Dizzy Gillespie, invented the musical style called bop or bebop.
The Faculty Jazz Ensemble performs a tribute to “Yardbird.” The ensemble includes Michael Hackett, trumpet; Matt Sintchak, saxophone; Rob Hodson, piano; Brad Townsend, bass; and Devin Drobka, drummer.
