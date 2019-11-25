WHITEWATER — During December, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music presents guest artist Raquel Bruening, clarinet, with Sarah Dunmire, piano, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., and the Sonict New Music Ensemble Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Both concerts will be performed in the Light Recital Hall.
Guest artist recital of Bruening and Dunmire will include pieces by C.M von Weber, Jules Mazellier, Paul Reade and Stephen Davies.
Bruening, a Wisconsin native and a UW-Whitewater alumna, then received her Master of Music from University of North Carolina at Greensboro and will receive her Doctor of Music from Texas Tech University in May of 2020. By combining her music theory and clarinet training, she is writing a music fundamentals workbook specifically for clarinetists as her final doctoral project.
Dunmire is the associate director of bands and director of orchestra at Arrowhead High School. She holds a summa cum laude Bachelor of Music Education (instrumental and general) from the UW-Eau Claire (2012). She also earned her post-baccalaureate choral certification from the UW-Milwaukee (2014).
Dunmire recently began her Master of Music Education program at VanderCook College of Music in Chicago (2020). She is a professional flutist, pianist and singer as well as a private studio teacher in all three areas. This concert is free and open to the public.
SONICT New Music Ensemble on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall is a night of experimental, thought-provoking music performed by UW-Whitewater faculty and current students. The SONICT New Music Ensemble gives a unique opportunity for students and faculty to bring their own perspectives together to collaborate on music.
This is exciting because many pieces by John Cage are based on the idea of happenstance or perspective. The idea is that each performance is unique because the performers, the venue and the audience members are different.
The ensemble will perform a wide variety of pieces including two pieces by John Cage, an earlier work, “Bacchanale,” and one composed shortly before he died, “Four5.”
Additionally, there will be pieces by Elliott Carter, Julius Eastman and Paul Lanksy. UW-Whitewater’s new theory professor, Dr. Ron Hodson will be performing “Bacchanale” as well as working with students on the piece by Eastman.
Tickets cost $10.50 for the general public, $8.50 for those over 65 and under 18, and $6 for UW-Whitewater students.
Tickets for SONICT New Music Ensemble can be purchased by calling (262) 472-2222, online at tickets.uww.edu or by visiting the Greenhill Center Ticket Services, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
