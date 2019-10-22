WHITEWATER — On Saturday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m., Christian Ellenwood and friends present Chamber Music by Johannes Brahms, and on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Karen Boe performs a solo piano recital.
Both free performances are in Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. These concerts are free and open to the public.
On Nov. 2, Christian Ellenwood, clarinet, along with Parry Karp, cello, and David Abbot, piano, will perform Brahms Chamber Music. A special guest artist recital will feature cellist Parry Karp, pianist David Abbott and UW-Whitewater faculty clarinetist Ellenwood.
The program will showcase intimate chamber music by the great 19th century Romantic composer Johannes Brahms, including the dramatic trio in “A Minor for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano.” Brahms' music is suffused with warmth, richness and tender lyricism — the perfect antidote to a chilly Autumn afternoon.
On Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall, Karen Boe, piano, features a program including two sonatas of “Domenico Scarlatti,” “7 Fantasias” of Johannes Brahms, op. 116, and selections from Frederic Chopin's “Etudes, op. 25.” Hear the haunting f minor “Scarlatti sonata,” the lyric fantasy pieces dating from Brahms' richest output of piano works, and technically demanding and varied etudes of the third, sixth, octave, and more, from op. 25 of Chopin.
