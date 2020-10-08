WHITEWATER — Fall traditions at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater are adapting to prioritize the safety of the campus community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Homecoming Week is scheduled to run Oct. 19-23. Almost all events will be held virtually — including a study night, trivia competition, scavenger hunt, talent show and spirit day.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, a drive-in movie, the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus,” will be held in Lot. 24 (Perkins Stadium lot). Registration is required and all attendees must follow safety protocols.

This year’s Homecoming theme — Warhawks Around the World — celebrates the diverse Warhawk family and the many contributions of students, faculty, staff and more than 100,000 alumni.

“As a team, we are really excited for this year’s theme,” said John Dickinson, homecoming chairperson. “The Homecoming Steering Committee wanted to have a theme that could bring together not only our Warhawks in Whitewater, but all around the globe.”

With the previously announced cancellation of WIAC conference competition in football, there will be no game day for homecoming.

For more information on homecoming events, visit https://www.uww.edu/homecoming.

