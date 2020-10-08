WHITEWATER — Fall traditions at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater are adapting to prioritize the safety of the campus community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Homecoming Week is scheduled to run Oct. 19-23. Almost all events will be held virtually — including a study night, trivia competition, scavenger hunt, talent show and spirit day.
At 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, a drive-in movie, the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus,” will be held in Lot. 24 (Perkins Stadium lot). Registration is required and all attendees must follow safety protocols.
This year’s Homecoming theme — Warhawks Around the World — celebrates the diverse Warhawk family and the many contributions of students, faculty, staff and more than 100,000 alumni.
“As a team, we are really excited for this year’s theme,” said John Dickinson, homecoming chairperson. “The Homecoming Steering Committee wanted to have a theme that could bring together not only our Warhawks in Whitewater, but all around the globe.”
With the previously announced cancellation of WIAC conference competition in football, there will be no game day for homecoming.
For more information on homecoming events, visit https://www.uww.edu/homecoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.