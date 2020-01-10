WHITEWATER — The following students have been named to the 2019-20 Whitewater Symphony Orchestra at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater:
• Fort Atkinson — Caryana Dominguez, who is studying music and art, has been named to the violin section.
• Fort Atkinson — Gabe Lewis, studying physics, has been named to the cello section.
• Ixonia — Savannah Hernandez, studying English, has been named to the violin section.
• Jefferson — Ryan Schultz, studying music, has been named to the oboe section.
• Whitewater — Kayla Lara, studying music, has been named to the cello section.
• Whitewater — Jimmy King, studying music, has been named to the trombone section.
The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra is a full orchestra with sections including strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion. Students in the orchestra are both music majors and non-music majors who successfully made their way through an audition process into their respective sections.
The orchestra rehearses twice a week and performs two concerts in the fall and two programs in the spring. Every other academic year the orchestra performs on tour.
Once or twice a year, the orchestra combines with the chorus to perform at programs such as the annual Gala.
"Playing in an orchestra is an experience that's not exactly like anything else, but there are skills that are directly applicable," said Christopher Ramaekers, director of orchestras. “Everyone has to be responsible for their own part and prepare everything ahead of time, but when you show up you have to work as a team. You have to be independent and think for yourself, except in times where the person at the podium is telling you what to do.
"It strikes this balance between independence or self-assuredness, and being a part of a team rather than the leader,” he added. “That balance is constantly in flux when you are playing in an orchestra."
For more information on the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra, visit https://www.uww.edu/cac/music/ensembles/wso.
