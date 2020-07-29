WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin- Whitewater offers a wide variety of summer camps, and this year to ensure the safety of campers and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic the UW-Whitewater has canceled all overnight summer camps.
But don’t despair: #WarhawkCamps will go on! UW-Whitewater is hosting a series of online events to keep campers active. For those who like gaming, the university will offer High School Game Development Aug. 3-7: https://www.uww.edu/ce/camps/2020-summer-clinics/onlinehsgamedev2020 and Esports Camp, Aug. 10-14: https://www.uww.edu/orsp/research-centers/citee/esports.
Nick Hwang is running a number of the gaming camps this summer. He loves working on projects that create a sense of curiosity and community.
He believes games, along with being fun, can teach people to learn, grow and interact with one another on profound levels.
Hwang is an electronic musician and media collaborator who teaches courses in game studies and game development at UW-Whitewater. He previously has taught summer programs in Louisiana and Michigan. He is an assistant professor of communication (Media Arts and Game Development) at UW-Whitewater. http://nickhwang.com/.
For Esports camp, nine student counselors were hired who are accomplished players in the titles of League of Legends, Rocket League, and Overwatch. They all are members of the UW-Whitewater Esports club.
The Esports camp was supported by the CITEE program; Jonathan Spike, from the College of Education, who also is faculty and advisor to the Esports Club; and Jacob Halfman, president of the Esports club. This staff worked with the counselors to create a week-long virtual curriculum, which covered skills-building, communication, healthy gamer habits, guest speakers on diversity and inclusion, and on shout casting. Campers hailed from Wisconsin, Illinois, Louisiana and Florida.
So far this summer there have been two week-long camps for titles of League of Legends, Rocket League, and Overwatch for middle school- and high school-age campers. There is one more week of Esports camp: Aug. 10-14: https://www.uww.edu/orsp/research-centers/citee/esports.
In the realm of game development, UW-Whitewater offered two week-long camps of game development for both middle school- and high school-aged campers. Campers learn and practice concepts of game design, development and deployment.
Campers also learn basic art creation. Campers are taught how to use Unity, a professional game engine. Four student counselors and Assistant Professor Hwang developed a set of code to help campers who are unfamiliar with game coding, so students would be able to focus on design. At the end of week, campers upload playable prototypes online (https://magd-games.itch.io <https://magd-games.itch.io/) For week two, campers made browser-enabled games that can be played games on internet browser.
Game development engaged campers from Wisconsin, Louisiana, Illinois, Florida and New York to participate. The four counselors are students who have taken a majority of the Media Arts and Game Design (MAGD) program’s game development courses and had projects highlighted in this year’s MAGD Expo.
There is one more week of Game Development camp for high school still open for registration, Aug. 3-7: https://www.uww.edu/ce/camps/2020-summer-clinics/onlinehsgamedev2020.
One of Hwang’s favorite parts of summer camps is watching campers grow. The feedback has been great from this year’s campers and parents.
Comparing previous years, there are many more camps this summer, mainly because of the pandemic, the hope was to give campers and parents something to look forward to and have a good experience. Following one session, one game development parent set up a remote tutoring schedule with a counselor so their camper could continue to learn. In addition, some Esports campers organized play sessions with counselors and other campers after their camp ended.
The other side of summer camps is helping student counselors grow. Many of the counselors this year want to be teachers, and they are gaining valuable practice teaching in camps.
Whether or not the counselors want to be a teacher, the UW-Whitewater students are learning about their subjects enough to help each other, learning to be leaders, and helping to educate the community (and also through the nature of virtual camps) and all over the United States.
There still are opportunities to sign up for the remaining summer camps. Game Development for high school is offered Aug. 3-7, registration is at https://www.uww.edu/ce/camps/2020-summer-clinics/onlinehsgamedev2020. There is one more week of Esports camp: Aug. 10-14. Register at: https://www.uww.edu/orsp/research-centers/citee/esports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.