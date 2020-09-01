WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is offering the opportunity for even more students to apply for admission thanks to the generosity of UW-Whitewater Foundation.
Now through Oct. 31, the application fee will be covered for students applying for undergraduate admission at either the Whitewater or Rock County campuses.
“A UW-Whitewater education is exceptional and a tremendous value, and by covering the application fee we are eliminating barriers to access to ensure everyone who wants to apply to become a member of the Warhawk family can do so without worrying about the fee,” said Chancellor Dwight C. Watson. “In these unprecedented times, UW-Whitewater has found ways to support our future Warhawks, from offering virtual tour experiences to waiving ACT/SAT scores to ease the application process. Now, we are pleased to be able to offer this financial incentive.”
Now through Oct. 31, prospective undergraduate students will not be prompted for payment when completing a UW System online application to UW-Whitewater.
“UW-Whitewater is here for you and your success is our priority — that is the message we want to send to our prospective students,” said Greg Rutzen, vice chancellor for University Advancement and UW-Whitewater Foundation president. “When students enroll at our university, they can take advantage of strong financial support opportunities through the foundation, as Warhawks can apply for more than 250 UW-Whitewater-exclusive awards totaling more than $2.3 million.”
Students who wish to apply to UW-Whitewater should complete the UW System online application and provide high school transcripts and official college transcripts from all institutions previously attended.
Admissions consideration includes academic background and a range of factors including leadership, creativity and community service.
For more information, visit https://www.uww.edu/admissions
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.