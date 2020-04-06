WHITEWATER — With more than 20 years of excellence in online learning, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is expanding its reach with the launch of UW-Whitewater Online, a site that unites 40 online degree and certificate programs.
With UW-Whitewater Online, students can expect to receive a rich and engaging learning experience paired with access to a wide range of student support services. All programs are 100 percent online, which will allow students to learn at their own pace and when it’s convenient for their busy lives.
Classes provide the same accredited curriculum as the on-campus programs and will be taught by the same nationally recognized faculty. This will provide remote students with the perfect blend of personal attention and academic rigor they need to succeed while juggling their other commitments.
UW-Whitewater long has been a pioneer in online education. Over 20 years ago, UW-Whitewater launched one of the first fully online Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs in the nation and the first in Wisconsin.
In January, UW-Whitewater’s online MBA was ranked No. 25 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The online bachelor’s program was rated No. 48 in the nation in the same report.
“We have the experience, expertise and capacity to deliver high-quality curriculum to adult learners throughout the world,” Chancellor Dwight C. Watson said. “While quality is one of the top attributes adult learners look for when choosing an online program, convenience and value are also critical. The new UW-Whitewater Online will deliver on both.”
This strategic initiative to brand the online degree program was started 12 months ago and is part of a broader vision for the future of the university with the ultimate goal to increase applications and enrollments. By bolstering enrollments, the program will positively impact the university, the local community and the economy.
“Now more than ever, technology, globalization and public health are radically transforming the way people live, work and learn,” Interim Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Greg Cook said. “We’re proud to extend the reach of our exceptional academic programs with new degree offerings from UW-Whitewater Online.”
UW-Whitewater Online was designed for adult learners who are seeking to complete a degree off-campus and 100 percent online. These are individuals who are at a point where they need an advanced degree to progress in their career or take on a new challenge.
These are students who previously would not have considered an on-campus program at UW-Whitewater but are able to pursue their education thanks to the convenience of an online degree.
For more information about the degree programs, to hear student testimonials or to sign up for a test-drive, visit uww.edu/online.
