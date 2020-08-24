WHITEWATER — The Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon and 5k is more than just a race — it is a way to impact and give back to the Whitewater community.
The generosity from sponsors creates opportunities for Whitewater’s schools, athletics and so much more. As a valued aspect of this community, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has recommitted as a Title Sponsor for the eighth annual DWS, scheduled for Sept. 20.
Thanks to the contributions of UW-Whitewater, the DWS is able to offer a fun and competitive event that showcases the beauty of Whitewater and highlights the UW-Whitewater campus. The new course route allows participants to see more of the UW-Whitewater campus than they have in the past.
“The new DWS course showcases more of Whitewater than ever before,” said DWS Executive Director Jeffery Knight. “UW-Whitewater has always been a huge supporter of the race, and we are thrilled to be highlighting the university’s campus. Without the university’s continuous generosity, we wouldn’t be able to plan such an incredible athletic event for the community.”
In addition to UW-Whitewater’s sponsorship, Aladdin Food Services provides food for race participants and volunteers. Aladdin supplies the food for a majority of the UW-Whitewater campus' dining options.
In previous years, UW-Whitewater Dining Services in partnership with Aladdin has provided the pre-race dinner celebration for participants. While there might not be a pre-race dinner this year, participants and volunteers still will have plenty of opportunities to taste many of the delicious options that Aladdin Food Services has to offer.
Many UW-Whitewater students volunteer for DWS to earn volunteer hours and support the community. Typically, different campus organizations also will volunteer by manning the water stations that provide hydration to all participants.
The DWS team is so grateful that even students come out and support the City of Whitewater.
“UW-Whitewater is pleased to help support the Discover Whitewater Series and have been onboard since the beginning,” Chancellor Dwight Watson said. “We are a proud partner in this event, and so many others, that showcase all that Whitewater has to offer. Whitewater is a great place to learn, live, work, play and run!”
Between providing volunteers, facilities and food service, UW-Whitewater is involved in almost every aspect of putting together the DWS.
UW-Whitewater’s sponsorship helps DWS grow and helps to create a fun event that the whole community of Whitewater can come together for. Proceeds from the race are donated to five local charities: Bethel House, UW-Whitewater Athletics, Working for Whitewater’s Wellness (W3), Whitewater Unified School District and the J-Hawk Aquatic Club.
The DWS team looks forward to another year working alongside UW-Whitewater.
