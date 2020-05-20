WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Media Arts and Game Development (MAGD) program is holding the Annual MAGD EXPO 2020 exclusively online this year.
In the past the MAGD EXPO normally is held in early May as a one-day event featuring a juried show of interactive entertainment in 3D, 2D, aural, virtual and animated creative work held on the UW-Whitewater campus.
This year it has been moved to a virtual environment and will run from May 19 to June 19. The public is invited to spend some time experiencing, playing and viewing students’ projects, and also participate in choosing the people’s choice award.
The MAGD Expo projects can be found online at: www.magdexpo.com.
This event helps students gain experience by sharing their work with the public in a professional setting and receive feedback from industry experts. The MAGD EXPO is accepting sponsorships, which go toward monetary awards for the winning student projects.
Contact Jeff Herriott, if interested, at: herriotj@uww.edu.
Students have submitted projects in the following categories, 2D Art, 3D Art, Motion Graphics, Games, Audio and Video. Some of these projects may have been created as part of their course work, while others might have been side projects or created with colleagues in the GAMED student organization.
The public is encouraged to vote in the People’s Choice Award. Voting for this award begins on May 19 and the project with the most votes receives the coveted award. Persons only should vote once to keep this fair for all students.
The Media Arts and Game Development Program’s mission is to deliver effective and relevant interdisciplinary curriculum responsive to the growing needs of the rapidly changing, evolving, and emerging time-based and interactive media disciplines and professions. To find out more about the MAGD Expo visit www.magdexpo.com.
