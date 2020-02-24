WHITEWATER — Despite all of the progress made in the last several decades on opening up nontraditional careers to young women, boys still outnumber girls in upper level high school physical sciences and math courses, while at the college level only 12 percent of bachelor's degrees in science and engineering go to women.
The gender discrepancy grows even larger when you look at who is receiving master's degrees and doctoral degrees in the sciences, when the percentage of female degree-holders falls into the single digits.
Tech Savvy workshops, held at campuses throughout the University of Wisconsin system, have been fighting that trend, introducing young women to a variety of careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
On Saturday, March 14, the UW-Whitewater will host its first-ever Tech Savvy workshop, featuring a variety of hands-on classes and activities, a keynote speaker, parent seminars and more.
Pat Phillips and Carole Salinas, co-chairs of the event, spoke with the Daily Union by telephone Monday to lay out this new opportunity for girls in grades 6-9.
"The whole idea got its start two years ago when Maggie Winz and I went to Fox Valley and observed the Tech Savvy event they hosted there," Salinas said. "In the back of our minds we were thinking of doing something like this, and on the way back Maggie asked me if I thought we could do something similar in Whitewater."
The answer was an enthusiastic yes. Returning to their home campus, the duo engaged others and began planning Whitewater's inaugural Tech Savvy event.
Phillips said the program aims to engage middle-school-level girls in "interesting, exciting, hands-on" projects that relate to the STEM field, while providing them with female role models in their field.
"We have female leaders for our workshops, all of them in professional careers," Phillips said. "We want to break down the 'nerd' factor a little."
Phillips cited statistics from the National Center for Women in Technology and the National Science Foundation (as in those cited in the lead to this story) showing that females still lag behind males in most STEM careers.
The coordinators said that changing trends in education have increased science requirements for everyone, and women indeed have made significant strides in biological science and the medical field, but other areas remain dominated by testosterone, especially physical science, engineering and computer science.
The program
The Tech Savvy workshop offers a choice of numerous different classes, all of them hands-on.
Some of the most popular offerings as of now include one on DNA and genetics, one in which students design, build and test a cell phone stand, and one called "Go, Robot, Go," in which students will build robots and compete.
Other popular classes include "A Voyage into the Night Sky," in an inflatable planetarium, and the "Tiny Earth" program in which students will swab their mouths and look at what's inside magnified on a large computer screen. They also will be looking at the microbes in soil from all around the area.
"The idea is to plant the seed in girls' minds that there are opportunities open for them in some of these cool, lucrative careers," Salinas said.
The workshop includes a total of 11 sessions girls can choose from, all led by young professionals in the field.
Attendees can investigate fingerprinting and forensic science with a representative of the Wisconsin Crime Lab. They can meet with a Department of Natural Resources professional to investigate opportunities in the wildlife field. They can look into light science with a spectrometer, and more.
At the same time, parents are invited to attend parallel presentations. The morning will feature three panel discussions for families: one on helping daughters pick the right higher opportunity for them; one on financing higher education, and one on "Stories and Secrets from Women in STEM careers."
Attendees will hear from professionals working at Epic Resins, at SHINE Medical Technologies, and at Kerry Ingredients and Flavours in Beloit. The professionals will share how they got started, where they found encouragement, what challenges they faced and how they found success.
In the afternoon, students and parents will come together for the keynote presentation, featuring nuclear engineer Abbey Donahue of SHINE Medical Technologies
Then the day will end at the the Irvin Young Auditorium, where attendees will learn about "The Science of the Stage," specifically how technology is used in stage lighting and sound.
Coordinators let area schools know they would be hosting this program back in the fall, but the push for registration did not begin until last month, when full program details became available.
"Registration has been a little slower than we'd hoped," Phillips said. "We need to raise awareness so people know about this opportunity."
The cost is $10 per participant, whether that person is a student or a parent. That cost also covers lunch, a swag bag and a T-shirt.
The cutoff for early registration is March 10, but the workshop still will take walk-in registrations the day of the event. Late registrants might not get the T-shirt, as supplies are limited.
To register for the program or with additional questions, people should visit the program website: www.uww.edu/ce/camps/additional/techsavvy.
