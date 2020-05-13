WHITEWATER — Jasmyn Kosier recently was awarded the James R. Connor Leadership Grant in the amount of $2,000.
Kosier, a UW-Whitewater a senior studying Instrumental Music Education, has spent the past four years traveling across the country both as a performer and dedicated future educator.
As a member of the UW-Whitewater Chancellor’s Quartet and principal viola for both the UW-Whitewater Symphony and Chamber Orchestras, notable performance of hers include the UW-Whitewater productions of “Street Scene,” “Triumph of Love” and “Music Mosaics: A Musical Homecoming.”
Kosier has served as a viola clinician for the Kenosha and McFarland school districts, and as a teaching assistant in the Whitewater and Wauwatosa schools, gaining valuable field experience in addition to being head counselor at UW-Whitewater’s Summer String Camp.
As president of the UW-Whitewater chapter of American String Teachers Association she was awarded the National Student Exemplary Service Award for dedication and servant leadership. Her scholarship is reflected in making the dean’s list every semester and earning the College of Arts and Communication Outstanding Junior award in 2019.
She plans to study abroad at the National University of Ireland-Galway this fall and will have the opportunity to experience authentic Irish fiddle music first-hand and perform with an international ensemble at the college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.