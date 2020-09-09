WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces the fall productions for the department of Theatre/Dance.
First up will be “Vanity Fair” in October and “Le Misanthrope” in November. In order to keep audience members and the campus community safe, the department has chosen to offer digital programming for the semester in place of live events.
Tickets for each production become available at the dates listed below, and can be purchased online or by telephone at (262) 472-2222. Once tickets are purchased, all ticketholders will receive an email with the link for content when it becomes live.
“The Theatre/Dance Department is excited about offering our fall 2020 season of ‘Vanity Fair’ and ‘Le Misanthrope’ as digital programming only,” shared Marshall Anderson, chair of the Department of Theatre/Dance. “We are concerned about the safety of our students, faculty/staff, and our audiences. We know that it will be a challenge for our students to get these digital offerings ready in a safe way that will still challenge them as artists.
“I am looking forward to seeing their creativity shine through in our digital productions — all the while wearing masks and practicing social distancing!” he added. “This will be a challenge to our patrons as well, whom we know love to see our work in the Barnett and Hicklin Theatres. We, and the theatre community all around the world, are creating adaptations in order for our art to continue, and to evolve with our changing society. I want to thank everyone who continues to support us. We hope you’ll stay safe and we’ll see you online.”
• “Vanity Fair” by Kate Hamill — based on the novel by William Makepeace Thackeray, and directed by faculty member and alumnus Sara J. Griffin — proves that there is nothing fair about vanity. This (im)morality play watches as one woman climbs the social ladder using her feminine wiles and wit, indulging her wicked impulses; while another, a model of goodness and virtue loses her fortune and all that she loves while clinging to her moral high ground. Bold, wickedly funny and shockingly relevant, “Vanity Fair” demands that we face our own hypocrisy. After all, … who are we to judge?
“I am looking forward to exploring presenting theatre in a new medium,” states Griffin. “I don’t deny my preference is always to do it in person. There’s nothing like feeling an audience collectively gasp or laugh, but this will allow us to play with other kinds of theatrics that we aren’t always able to use on stage, such as an actual whisper, close-ups, etc.
“There is no doubt this will be challenging, but I get to work with wonderful, creative, seasoned theatre folk and brave inventive students,” she added. “I am confident we will put forth something unique and strong. While we cannot gather to tell and listen to stories in person, that does not mean storytelling is any less needed or on hold. We’re reimagining how stories can be told, and we hope you’ll listen.”
Tickets for “Vanity Fair” go on sale now and will be available for purchase through Monday, Oct. 19. All ticketholders will be sent a link with the digital content on Monday, Oct. 19, and the content will be available for viewing from Tuesday, Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 25. To purchase tickets visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39368.
• “Le Misanthrope” is adapted by Neil Bartlett, based on the play by Moliere, and directed by faculty member Bruce Cohen. Mis·an·thrope: a person who dislikes humankind and avoids human society.
The ’80s (Me Decade) — when greed was good, hair was big, style was loud and relationships were strategic — is the perfect setting for Bartlett’s adaptation of Moliere’s classic play. At Celimene’s extravagant party, Alceste and Oronte verbally spar for her affection.
While Alceste despises society and vows to speak only the truth, Oronte is a wealthy respected member of society who feels he deserves to win Celimene. Vanity and silly flirtations ensue in this time-honored rollicking romp of a play.
“The 1980s was a time of outrageous fashion and flamboyant self-promotion very much like the mid- to late-1600s in “society-France” (the apex of King Louis 14th’s reign, the construction of Versailles); the rough time period that Moliere wrote the original,” shares Cohen. “It was an age that spiritually equates to the ‘Me Decade’ of the 1980s when ‘greed was good’, hair was big, style was loud, relationships were strategic and it snowed everywhere from Chicago to Miami to L.A.
“This is why Bartlett’s adaptation is set in the excess-celebrating ’80s and his protagonist/anti-hero is misanthropic … not because he hates people but, as in the definition, he despises ‘society,’” he added. “In terms of currency, the extravagance of 1600s resulted in the divisions and depredations that bred the French Revolution. In the same regard, the neon-toxic 1980s have fed the current partisan ugliness that has us flirting with civil revolt today.”
Tickets for “Le Misanthrope” go on sale Monday, Sept. 14, and will be available for purchase through Sunday, Nov. 22. All ticketholders will be sent a link with the digital content on Monday, Nov. 23, and the production will be available for viewing from Tuesday, Nov. 24, to Sunday, Nov. 29. Tickets for “Le Misanthrope” can be purchased by calling (262) 472-2222 or visiting https://tickets.uww.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.