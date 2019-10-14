WHITEWATER — Starting in fall 2020, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics will deliver a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in business analytics.
The program launch is in response to regional and national market demand for college graduates who have the knowledge and skills to transform data into actionable insights for their businesses and organizations.
“As the first and only public university in Wisconsin to offer a BBA degree with a major in business analytics, UW-Whitewater is poised to help our state and region fill a critical employment need,” said Interim Provost Greg Cook. “Graduates from the UW-Whitewater program will offer regional employers strong analytical skills in addition to the broad business foundation our BBA degree delivers.”
The university’s Information Technology Advisory Board, composed of industry representatives, helped design the program. The curriculum will cover topics such as the role data plays in decision-making, processes and limitations of working with data, interpretation and communication of findings, and effective use of visualization tools. Students also will examine the ethical handling of business data and decision-making.
With the launch of the new program, students will be able to choose from 15 unique majors within the UW-Whitewater undergraduate business program.
“UW-Whitewater is highly-regarded for the excellence and affordability of its business programs,” said John Chenoweth, dean of the College of Business and Economics. “The college’s accreditation by AACSB International ensures all students receive a world-class business education. With an overall employment or continuing education rate of nearly 99 percent within six months of graduation, we know our graduates are sought after by employers.”
Business analytics careers have an excellent outlook. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that occupations related to business analytics are expected to grow faster than average, and third-party market analysis confirms strong regional demand.
“As Wisconsin businesses, nonprofits and government organizations continue to become more reliant on effective uses of data, we anticipate our graduates will have many opportunities,” Chenoweth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.