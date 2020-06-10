WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Media Arts and Game Development (MAGD) program is holding the Annual MAGD EXPO 2020 exclusively online this year.
In the past the MAGD EXPO normally is held in early May as a one-day event featuring a juried show of interactive entertainment in 3-D, 2-D, aural, virtual and animated creative work held on the UW-Whitewater campus. This year it has been moved to a virtual environment and is running now through June 19.
The public is invited to spend some time experiencing, playing and viewing students’ projects, and also participate in choosing the people’s choice award. The MAGD Expo projects can be found online at www.magdexpo.com.
This event helps students gain experience by sharing their work with the public in a professional setting and receive feedback from industry experts. The MAGD EXPO is accepting sponsorships, which go toward monetary awards for the winning student projects. Contact Jeff Herriott, if interested, at: herriotj@uww.edu.
The juried awards have been given and the winners are:
2-D category
• Runner-up: Sara Joyce, Concept Art & Splash, Artist, junior.
• Honorable Mention: Manu, Bree Marconnet, Artist, second year.
3-D category
• Honorable Mention: Sketchbook VFX, Damian Monson, 3-D artist, senior.
Video
• Honorable Mention: Luden, Jake Abezetian, Quinton Gladney, Meng Hang, Austin Lange, Kyle Mancheski, Alec Matter, Lauren McLaughlin, Joey Pumo, Cameron Quimby, Charlie Quinn, Kris Schweda, Ben Stempinski, Ethan Suhr and Mia Villarreal, juniors and seniors.
Audio/Interactive/
Physical category
• Best in Show: Student App Series, Kalei Meyer, Lead UX/UI Designer, senior.
• Runner-up: Bomb Squad EP, Taylor O’Neil, Composer, Sound Designer, Mixing, Mastering and Artwork, senior.
• Honorable Mention: Doom’sPay, Abigail Wilkinson, Designer, senior.
Games
• Best in Show: Split, Wesley McWhorter, Programming/Level Design, junior Leah Blasczyk, Programming/Level Design, junior Sydney Myers, Lead Art, junior Zack Garner, Programming/Level Design, senior Adam Weber, Programming/Level Design, sophomore Nathan Frazier, Music & Sound Effects, junior Dakota DeLaruelle, Programming, junior.
• Best in Show: Dice Knight, Andrew Mason, Design, Programming, Art, Music, Sound, Writing, senior.
• Runner-up: Lumbered and Outnumbered, Kahlen Friske, Programmer, Level Creator, UI Designer, Game Designer, senior.
• Runner-up: Gerrymander, Austin Reed, Everything, sophomore.
• Honorable Mention: System Overload, Leah Blasczyk, Lead Programmer, Designer; Wesley McWhorter, Programmer, Designer, Lead 2-D Artist, Audio, junior; Cass Aleatory, Programmer, Writer, Composer, junior.
• Honorable Mention: Cube Route, Christopher McConnell, Coder and Level Designer, senior Andrew Brien, Coder and 3-D modeler, senior Andrew Mason, Coder and Music creator, senior.
The public is encouraged to vote in the People’s Choice Award. Voting for this award is under way and will close on June 19.
The project with the most votes receives the coveted award. Persons only should vote once to keep this fair for all students.
MAGDExpo ends on June 19. Check out the website below to view the work on display.
The Media Arts and Game Development Program’s mission is to deliver effective and relevant interdisciplinary curriculum responsive to the growing needs of the rapidly changing, evolving, and emerging time-based and interactive media disciplines and professions.
To find out more about the MAGD Expo, visit www.magdexpo.com.
