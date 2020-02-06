The public is invited to come to the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Friday, Feb. 14, at 12:30 p.m. for a Valentine’s Day show.
Attendees should wear red while celebrating Valentine’s Day! The group will listen to Karen Johnson perform for us before having Valentine’s Day cake and have a couple of door prize-winners.
Johnson, who grew up in West Allis, plays the guitar. She has sung professionally since 1998.
Johnson sings songs by her favorite artists such as Joan Baez, Nanci Griffith and Allison Krauss.
Greeting cards blowout sale
The center has lots of greeting cards that staff have gathered over time and are ready to sell. Come to the center on Monday, Feb. 10, where there will be hundreds of cards, at steep discounts, from which to choose.
The entertainment room tables will be covered in greeting cards that will be sold three for $1 or 20 for $5. Many different kinds of cards — birthday, anniversary, Valentine’s, get well, thank you, Christmas, and more — will be available.
‘The Road to Medicare’
Sharon Shenberger, CEO of Senior Health Insurance Connections, will present on “The Road to Medicare” on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 12:30 p.m.
As an independent broker, Shenberger assists people enrolling in or already on Medicare. She understands the complexity of Medicare and believes education is the starting point to choosing a plan that fits an individual’s needs, budgets and desires.
Shenberger is contracted with the top health plans, medical groups, pharmacies and hospitals. She is committed to “serving, not selling,” and sharing her expertise and empowering her clients to make decisions they are comfortable with.
Persons are invited to attend this information session and feel free to come with any questions they might have.
Trips and excursions
• Pacific Northwest and California, April 26 to May 3, 2020 — Enjoy an eight-day trip with many stops, starting with Seattle to enjoy Pike Place Market and Mount St. Helens visitor’s center. Then it’s on to the Cascade Mountains in Portland, Ore., with unforgettable views of Mt. Hood.
Trip-goers then will check out Redwood National Park in Eureka, Calif. On the final leg of the trip, explore beautiful San Francisco to take in the Golden Gate Bridge and other iconic sights. Cost is $3,379 per person double.
• Spectacular Scandinavia, July 23 to Aug. 5, 2020 — This overnight flight takes tourists to Copenhagen to start their 14-day adventure. Enjoy Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Bergen. Enjoy the Swedish countryside right down to the fjords. Cost is $6,399 per person double.
• Wisconsin Northwoods motor coach tour, Aug. 16-19, 2020 — This Northwoods trip delivers friendly people, quaint small towns, clean lakes, crisp air, the smell of pine trees, and wildlife from bears to bald eagles. Tour the Chain of Lakes, museums, supper clubs, Amish country and last, but not least, Mepp’s Fishing Lures Factory. Cost is $997 per person double.
• Alaska, Sept. 4-11, 2020. Spend eight days and seven nights cruising aboard the Celebrity Solstice. Start with Seattle and take in the Emerald City set against a backdrop of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Starting up the coast, your cruise will take trip-goers to Ketchikan, Endicott Arm, Juneau and Skagway. Cost is $2,464 per person double.
• New England/Cape Cod Autumn Foliage, Oct. 1-8, 2020 — This eight-day expedition will allow attendees to witness the autumn splendor. Trips include Boston, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Highlights include Martha’s Vineyard and the Mount Washington Cog Railway. Cost is $3,099 per person double.
• Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 7-11, 2020 — This five-day trip is aboard a full-size motor coach bus. See the Albuquerque Balloon Rally, Old Town Albuquerque, the Turquoise Museum, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center plus many more places. Cost is $2,149 per person double.
• Irish Discovery, Oct. 20-27, 2020. On this eight-day trip, visit such cities as Dublin, Limerick/Clare, Killarney/Tralee and Belfast, just to name a few stops. Cost is $3,099 per person double.
• Tropical Costa Rica, Nov. 2-10, 2020. Tourists may enjoy nine days of tropical fun including stops at San Jose, Zarcero, Samara, Guanacaste, Monteverde, Arenal and Cano Nego. Cost is $2,479 per person double.
Recent scores
Texas Hold ‘Em (Jan. 30): First place went to Chuck Schloesser with second place to Tim Baker.
Euchre (Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.): Feb. 4 — First, Dale Peterson, 62; second, Diana Baumann and Candi Bugs, 58; fourth, Maryette Lutz, 57; fifth; Kay Hartwig, 56.
Dartball (Fridays at 9 a.m.): Jan. 31 — It was all defense for over two games until the Walruses scored seven runs in the seventh inning of game three to bust open the game and take the series two games to one over the Buffalos. The rally was spurred by Ken Kiefer hitting a two-run home run on the way to a 9-2 win.
Brad Dresang and Keith Marsden led the way for the Walruses with five hits each in the series. The Buffalos were led by Denny Prisk also with five hits.
The two teams play each week with the players drawing randomly for team assignments. No experience is necessary. Come to the senior center Friday mornings at 9 and give it a try!
Sheepshead (Fridays at 1 p.m.): Jan. 31 scores — First, Rick Dearborn, 55; second, Dale Kylmanen, 49; third, Nancy Walbrandt, 48; fourth, Herb Papenfus, 47; fifth, Shirley Umland, 46; sixth, Mary Latterell, 44.
500 card game (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Jan. 30 scores — First, Keith Marsden, 2,770; second, Roger Gross, 2,650; third, Dale Peterson, 1,970.
Wii Bowling (Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.): Scores of 550 or better make the list. A 650 series or higher have individual game scores listed as well as series total. Feb. 3 scores — Glorine Christensen 791 (267, 224, 300), Dale Zilisch 790 (246, 279, 265), Roger Gross 733 (225, 244, 264), Lori Gaber 709 (227, 225, 257), Dennis Rockwood 616, Rose Baker 589, Kathy Heffron 565 and Marlene Dianich 561.
