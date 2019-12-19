JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports on six traffic crashes in the last two days, with no human injuries or citations recorded.
The tally included two weather-related accidents stemming from ice on the roads and four vehicle-deer collisions leading to crashes.
Sheriff’s department records personnel said there are more crash reports pending, but not all of the information is yet available to complete those.
