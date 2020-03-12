Venturing Crew 166 has canceled its all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner fundraiser that had been slated for this Monday, March 16, out of concern for the safety of the public, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The dinner was to be held at the American Legion Dugout, 201 S. Water St., East in Fort Atkinson.
Venturing is an inclusive program through the Boy Scouts of America for males and females aged 14-21. It’s operated through Venturing Crews, units of youth and advisors that meet on set schedules, and plan activities and events. The membership of Venturing Crew 166 consists of students of Fort Atkinson High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater ages 14-21.
All proceeds get invested back into the program, which consists of community service projects and leadership experiences.
