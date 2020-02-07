WATERTOWN — As Valentine’s Day approaches, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin wants persons to know that they are somebody’s type when it comes to blood donation.
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin encourages community members to schedule lifesaving blood donations by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or support its local community drives.
Donations of all blood types are needed, but especially in the winter months type O negative blood, which is the universal blood type given to patients in emergency situations and those undergoing surgery.
Jefferson County blood donors can help patients in need at the remaining Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin’s blood drive on Sunday, Feb. 16, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Watertown Parks and Recreation Department, 514 S. 1st St., Watertown.
Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or visiting versiti.org/Wisconsin.
Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors also are welcome.
Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate.
The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes date of birth.
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Milwaukee that specializes in blood services, esoteric diagnostic testing, organ, tissue and stem cell donation, medical services and leading-edge research.
It advances patient care by delivering life-saving solutions grounded in unparalleled medical and scientific expertise.
The collective efforts of Versiti affiliates result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide.
For more information, visit versiti.org/Wisconsin.
