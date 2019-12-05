Tonight, Dec. 6, at 6, Mark Finnegan, of VetsRoll.org, will present on this innovative program for veterans and “Rosie the Riveters” at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
VetsRoll takes veterans on a four-day bus trip to Washington, D.C. each May to view war memorials, cemeteries and museums. The purpose of these VetsRoll trips is to provide veterans with closure, gratitude and respect.
Finnegan also will share a video of the VetsRoll experience.
Attending this program will be several special guests: George Olson, World War II U.S. Navy Diesel Motor Mac (1944-46); Kaare Nevdal, Norwegian Air Force bomber sergeant (1940-46); Ewald “Wally” Sorensen, U.S. Army Air Corps radioman (1943-46) and Beauford Udell, U.S. Army Air Corps (1943-45). These men will share their incredible experiences in World War II.
This program is sponsored by the U.S. Veterans Project-Library, a weekly gathering at the Dwight Foster Public Library.
The group, coordinated by the U.S. Veterans Project-Library, meets every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Wisconsin Room at the Dwight Foster Public Library. It is open to all veterans, their family members and others who would like to learn more about military history and operations.
