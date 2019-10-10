Until further notice, the Edwin Frohmader Post 1879 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars has closed its clubhouse on Vets Lane along the Rock River due to high water.
The VFW will hold its meat raffles at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson at 3:30 p.m. Saturdays until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.