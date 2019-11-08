EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2020 organizers have released a video highlighting Huntsinger Farms, the event's host farm.
Huntsinger Farms, on the west edge of Eau Claire in Eau Claire County, is the world's largest producer of horseradish, and its Silver Spring Foods company is a national leader in the condiment industry.
The 2020 event is the first time a horseradish farm will host Farm Technology Days in Wisconsin.
“We are excited to share the story of our family farm and give a preview to what will be a really interesting and fun event next year,” said Eric Rygg, president of Huntsinger Farms and Silver Spring Foods, and great-grandson of the farm’s founder Ellis Huntsinger.
The video provides the history of the farm and family, along with how horseradish is grown, harvested and processed.
The video recently premiered to regional media and now is available for the general public to view.
