A vigil will begin at 7 tonight at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson to create awareness of the plight of homelessness and to remember Keith Lueloff who passed away a couple of years ago as a homeless person.
The event will take place in the park’s concessions stand area. Hot chocolate will be served, and persons are advised to bundle up to keep warm since temperatures will be cold.
Those who cannot attend, but would like to donate should consider giving to the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson at P.O. Box 785, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
