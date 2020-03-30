PALMYRA — The Palmyra village clerk on Monday announced changes in the Village of Palmyra’s polling places for the April 7 election due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately, in order to provide voters with more space to allow for as safe of voting as possible, we are moving the polling location” said clerk Laurie Mueller. “We apologize for the late change, but we are taking as many steps possible to notify every one of the new locations.”
The following polling places have changed:
• Normal location of 100 W. Taft St., Village of Palmyra, has been moved to the Community Center at the Palmyra Eagle High School, 123 Burr Oak. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Even though polling places will be open on election day, clerk Mueller is urging voters in the Village of Palmyra to avoid the polling place and vote absentee by mail instead, if possible.
“We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely,” Mueller said. “Absentee voting will greatly reduce crowds at polling places on Election Day, which will make social distancing much easier.”
Voters also can drop off absentee ballots at the new polling location on the date of the election, April 7, at 123 Burr Oak St., High School Community Center. They also can drop them off in the clerk’s office at the village hall, 100 W. Taft St.
Voters can find their polling place online at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/FindMyPollingPlace.
