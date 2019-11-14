JEFFERSON — This cold, unseasonable weather, sure is making a person think about how long winter might last and having something fun to look forward to.
There still are seats available for the Jefferson Area Senior Center’s Virginia Beach Getaway tour, so act fast!
This motor coach tour is March 20-26, 2020 and includes 11 meals. Cost is $1,559 per person double and $$2,008 single.
Enjoy three days on Virginia Beach with free time. There will be a driving tour of Washington, D.C., Virginia food tour with a lunch of seafood and desserts (other entrees too), Virginia-style barbeque dinner, the Military Aviation Museum, Norfolk Naval Station, crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and more.
Spark of Education
Our last Spark of Education class for this year will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 12:30 p.m. The class is entitled: “The Law and Politics of Impeachment.”
Paul Rosenzweig, professorial lecturer in law at George Washington University Law School, is the teacher. There is a handout and discussion afterward.
Scrunch meal
Our next Scrunch meal (meal between lunch and supper) will be Monday, Nov. 21, at 3:15 p.m. Cost is $3. On the menu is Italian casserole, salad, dessert and beverage. Sign up ahead of time.
Thanks for giving!
We thank everyone who came and supported us at our annual “Oh What Fun!” fundraiser a few weeks ago. A special thank you to those who donated their time, baked goods and baskets for the raffle to help with this event.
We earned $1,700 after all expenses, and our shelves are stocked with some needed supplies too. Next week I will announce everyone who helped and donated.
Bingo
Bingo will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. Sponsor for the day is Elite Day Services of Jefferson.
Mahjongg
Mahjongg will be played Monday, Nov. 18, at 12:30 p.m.
Wahoo!
Wahoo! will be played Monday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m.
Kitchen Band/singing group
Kitchen Band will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 12:15 p.m. while the singing group will meet at 1 p.m.
Dominoes
Our monthly Dominos game will be played Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m.
Sheepshead and Euchre
Sheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Australia and New Zealand
This once-in-a-lifetime 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand with Mayflower Tours is Sept. 2-17, 2020. Cost is $6,049 per person double and $7,749 single.
The price includes local pickup, round-trip airfare from Chicago, and inter-country flights from Cairns to Sydney, Sydney to Melbourne, and Melbourne to Queenstown.
Highlights include the Sydney Harbor and Opera House, a cruise and snorkel on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, and much more.
Conversation question
Does anyone remember it snowing this much in the late fall-early winter season? With the cold weather, the clear nights make you think we are in January instead of mid-November!
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays 1 p.m.): No game played due to Veterans Day.
Bingo (Tuesdays 1 p.m.): Shirley Behm, two wins; Judy Holmes; Joan Latsch, two wins; Darlyn Oschmann; Dave Rickett, two wins; Joyce Rueth; Elsie Sauer; Bonnie Wendt; Jerry Vogel, two wins; and Mary Zilisch, two wins.
Euchre (Thursdays 1 p.m.): Jerry Schuld, 72; Korky Korban, 63; Toots Koch, 55; Shirley Behm, 52; Dorothy Trewyn, 51; Irene Gentz: Door prize.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays 9:30 a.m.): Oct. 23 averages — Marlene Dianich, 196; Deanna Pfeifer, 187; Claire Thorpe, 156; Russ Schuld, 116. High score: Marlene, 224.
Info
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center, located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson, can be reached at (920) 674-7728. Like us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.