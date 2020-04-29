MADISON — The Lake Mills Food Pantry, Waterloo Food Pantry, Waterloo Groceries for Growth, Watertown Food Pantry and Backpack Program, and Lake Mills Area School District will provide dairy products to families and individuals in need, thanks to contributions from Vita Plus and other local companies.
These contributions began with the Vita Plus Serving Customers & Rural Communities Project. Vita Plus, an employee-owned livestock feed and nutrition company, has committed $100,000 to support rural food security initiatives throughout the Upper Midwest.
The purposes of the project are to assist those in rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic while also supporting dairy, swine and beef producers by purchasing their products as dairy and livestock farms face subsequent market challenges. Through this broad-based effort, local Vita Plus nutrition consultants and facilities will identify opportunities to make a difference in the communities where they and their customers live and work.
“We’re thankful to be part of the Lake Mills community,” said Tony Newton, Vita Plus Lake Mills general manager. “Our employee owners recognize that, when we take care of each other, it makes a positive difference for all of us.”
Frankie Rathbun, Vita Plus dairy consultant, and the employee owners at Vita Plus Lake Mills designated $1,500 to support the Lake Mills Food Pantry, Waterloo Food Pantry, Waterloo Groceries for Growth, and Watertown Food Pantry and Backpack Program. Rock River Laboratory, Inc. in Watertown, Schuett Dairy in Watertown, State Bank of Reeseville, Symbol Mattress in Watertown, and the Piggly Wiggly supermarkets in Watertown and Waterloo also contributed to the effort, bringing the total to $8,300.
The pantries will distribute 830 $10 vouchers that can be used to purchase dairy products at the Lake Mills Market and the Piggly Wiggly stores in Waterloo and Watertown.
“I love that our initial contribution snowballed into $8,300,” said Rathbun. “We’re able to help people right here in our community and create demand for customers’ dairy products. We can help a lot of people at one time.”
Matt Kooiman and Nick Uglow, Vita Plus Lake Mills dairy consultants, designated $1,000 to support the Lake Mills Area School District by purchasing 1,333 three-ounce packages of cheese curds from Kraemer Cheese in Watertown to be distributed to students through the Lake Mills school meal program.
“The school meal program is supporting many families as they work through these challenging times,” Kooiman said. “We’re glad we can provide a nutritious food that everyone enjoys and remind kids dairy foods are great choices for snacks and as part of a meal.”
“I grew up in this area and continue to farm with my family here,” Uglow added. “Dairy farms contribute a lot to our communities, and I’ve seen that, when we support each other, we can get through tough times together.”
Vita Plus Corporation is an employee-owned company headquartered in Madison, and has been serving livestock producers since 1948. More than just a feed supplier, Vita Plus consultants offer the latest cutting-edge technology, nutrition and management information.
For more information about the organization, call (800) 362-8334 or visit www.vitaplus.com.
