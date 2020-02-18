Four scholarship programs at the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, open only to vocational or technical college students, now are accepting applications for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year.
The application deadline is 10 p.m. on April 1.
Three of the scholarships are open to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School, or former graduates, in some cases, who plan to enroll in a vocational or technical college this fall. These three are:
• Jones Dairy Farm Scholarship: Established by Jones Dairy Farm, this scholarship is available to graduating seniors or graduates of Fort Atkinson High School who are pursuing an educational program either in the Industrial Mechanical/Tech Services field (not automotive or construction trades) with an emphasis on electronics, welding and general industrial mechanics — or in the field of culinary arts — at a technical or vocational school in the state of Wisconsin or at the Culinary Institute of America. In 2020, $2,500 will be available for two awards.
• Lloyd Hake Memorial Vo/Tech Scholarship: Funded through the foundation by a gift from the Lloyd Hake Trust, this scholarship is available to deserving graduates of Fort Atkinson High School who are pursuing an education at a vocational-technical school in order to prepare themselves for a future career. There is no subject restriction. In 2020, $15,500 will be available for multiple awards.
• Jake Meinert Memorial Scholarship: The Meinert Memorial scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School who are pursuing a post-secondary program at a vocational or technical school. There is no subject restriction. In 2020, $1,000 is available for this award.
• A fourth scholarship, the American Association of University Women Second Chance Scholarship, is available to women who plan to continue their education at a vocational or technical college after having been out of the mainstream of education for more than one year.
Applicants either must be a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, a resident of Fort Atkinson or currently employed in Fort Atkinson. Preference might be given to women who are in financial need or who have assumed family financial responsibilities.
For more information about these four scholarships, visit www.fortfoundation.org and follow the links to the scholarship pages. There, applicants will be guided to “Fort Scholarships,” an online application website where they can create an account and begin working on their application — one application that will be used for all the scholarships for which they apply. The application can be worked on intermittently as the work can be saved and applicants can log in later and pick up where they left off.
Persons can direct questions to Sue Hartwick, Fort Atkinson Community Foundation executive director, at (920) 563-3210, office; (920) 222-1191, mobile, or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
