WATERTOWN — One month ago, Kelley Piasecki had no idea she would be spending part of her days making masks.
With more cases of COVID-19 popping up in the news each day, Kelley and her family wanted to take extra precautions, even before the CDC recommended that everyone wear a facemask while out in public.
“My husband has asthma and was worried about contracting the virus, so he asked if I would be willing to make masks for our family,” Piasecki said.
Kelley got to work finding a simple pattern on YouTube and finished the only masks she thought she was going to make.
“I showed my work to my parents and also to my oldest son and his wife, and all four asked if I would make a mask for them as well, so I went to work on a few more,” Piasecki said. “I was more than happy to make them as my dad has emphysema and my oldest son has mild asthma.”
What started out as just a few facemasks for some family members ended up becoming something so much bigger. Kelley shared her work on Facebook and included a message that she would be happy to make a mask for anyone with a comprised immune system or underlying health condition.
The next thing she knew, she was getting flooded with more and more requests to make facemasks.
“I received so many responses, and it’s been overwhelming, but in a good way,” Piasecki said. “It’s a good feeling to be able to help my friends and family in our community.”
Making the masks certainly has come with a few challenges, at least at the beginning.
“After one mask was completed, my grandma’s sewing machine, probably from the 1950s, broke and I didn’t know how to fix it, so I had to buy a new one,” Piasecki said. “I felt like a little kid at Christmas, this new one is computerized and it even threads the needle for me.”
After that minor hiccup, Kelley was well on her way to getting more facemasks completed.
Even though it can be a little tedious at times, she isn’t complaining. She almost has it down to a science now and has gotten faster.
“Instead of doing one mask from start to finish as I did in the beginning, I started making them in an assembly line,” Piasecki said. “I’ve found that I can just sit in the recliner in the evening and sew elastic into the corner of the masks and then my pile is ready for the next step at the machine.”
Besides going out to pick up different types of material for her, Kelley’s husband John even has taken on his own role in the mask making. He has helped her cut materials, and ironed the seams and pleats for her after she has finished sewing them.
Kelley and her husband always have been quick to help others in the local community. They both are involved at their church in Oconomowoc in several activities, including being middle school youth group leaders for almost five years, where they help with Bible study.
They also have volunteered countless hours as coaches for their children’s sports teams. When she worked for the Watertown Police Department, Kelley helped launch Run from the Cops, a walk and run to raise awareness and funding for victims of domestic violence.
She also has been a PTO president for Webster Elementary School, and last year she made over 100 scarves and sold them to her friends to help support her mission trip through her church to El Salvador.
Kelley is quick to point out that she just is one of many people out there who are making masks, including some of her friends. Several people and groups across Wisconsin also share her same passion for helping their communities.
Until this is over Kelley says besides social distancing, wearing a mask is one’s best line of defense if they do have to go out in public.
“I believe it will help with the spread of the virus, as long as people are willing to wear them,”
Piasecki said. “I have been wearing a mask out in public and have gotten some strange looks. I don’t care what people think of me. The important thing to me is protecting my family so that I don’t bring the virus home. I want to provide that to others as well.”
That’s why she will keep making masks as long as there is a need and hopes these masks will provide some level of comfort for those that need them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.